BREAKING: Chiefs Aiming to Proceed As Normal With Rashee Rice
The Kansas City Chiefs begin training camp tomorrow, July 21, with the first practice on July 22. Ahead of training camp, updates surrounding Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice and his off-the-field mishaps progressed, as Rice pleaded guilty in district court to two third-degree felony charges on Thursday, July 17.
Rice has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and given five years of probation due to his involvement in a multi-car accident while racing on a highway, with the collision causing serious bodily injuries. Rice is likely to be suspended by the National Football League at some point and serve the suspension during the 2025 campaign.
Rice is also returning from an LCL injury sustained last season in Week 4 of the regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers, which sidelined him for the remainder of the season. As for training camp, Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid revealed on Sunday that the franchise plans to proceed as normal with Rice.
"Now, we're gonna progress as normal with him," Coach Reid told the media. "He'll go in and take all the reps that he'd normally take. We always rotate that position. So, depending on what happens here in the future, whoever needs to play will be able to step in, they'll know what they're doing, and be in good shape to do it. So, but we're just gonna, like I said, just progress as normal."
As far as Rice recovering from the LCL injury goes, Coach Reid revealed that he and the rest of his coaching staff will keep a close eye on him.
"We'll keep an eye on that, for sure. We'll keep an eye on that part. But as far as pulling back because of suspensions or whatever that whole thing is, we're going forward with it. And then we'll monitor him as far as the injury goes," Coach Reid said.
Getting Rice back in the offensive scheme is something that the franchise as a whole has been waiting for since he went down with an injury. Regardless, the Chiefs will maintain their plan as it would have been without the news of potential suspension, which should help kick-start training camp well for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.