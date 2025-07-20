3 Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp Must-Watches
The time has come. The Kansas City Chiefs begin their training camp for the 2025 campaign on July 21, with the first practice taking place on July 22. Training Camp is a time for the franchise to see what they have, and more so, what they don't have.
The Chiefs knew their plan of action this offseason was to add depth to the areas that needed it and solidify the offensive line. With free agent signings and all seven 2025 NFL Draft picks for the franchise signed to rookie contracts, the main focus is getting this team ready to compete against the best the NFL has to offer.
While all eyes will be on Patrick Mahomes and his wide receivers, three things will be must-watch for the Chiefs this training camp.
1. Josh Simmons Injury Monitoring
The Chiefs used their first-round draft pick on offensive lineman Josh Simmons out of Ohio State. Simmons has all the tools to be successful, but still recovering from a torn patellar tendon in his left knee, how much Simmons will be able to do will be closely watched.
Head coach Andy Reid told the media at mandatory minicamp that Simmons should be good-to-go for Chiefs training camp. That being said, one of the biggest issues for the Chiefs last season came at the left tackle position, which is the position Simmons will be competing for alongside Jaylon Moore.
Simmons' progression throughout training camp will be pivotal in determining whether the Chiefs can improve on the left side of the offensive line or not.
2. Left Guard Battle
Also stated by Coach Reid earlier this offseason, both Kingsley Suamataia and Mike Caliendo will be competing for the starting left guard role. Both performed below average last season according to Pro Football Focus, making this position battle one that will consistently be updated.
3. Jalen Royals
The likelihood of rookie wide receiver Jalen Royals' role increasing this season grew tremendously following the latest news on Rashee Rice. Royals will be closely watched to see if he has what it takes to evade defenders while simultaneously being a target for Patrick Mahomes.
Royals has shown at the collegiate level to be a determined and skillful player, but if he wants to earn starts for the Chiefs as a rookie, it's important he shows up and out early during training camp.
