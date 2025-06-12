BREAKING: Chiefs' Andy Reid Provides Updates on Josh Simmons
The Kansas City Chiefs needed to address the offensive line following the 2024 campaign, and the front office decided to attack that need in both pro-free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs ended up drafting Josh Simmons out of Ohio State University with the final pick in the first round.
Simmons had a high scouting value going into the draft process, as several believed he was the best offensive lineman that the draft had to offer. However, due to a torn patellar tendon in his left knee, his stock fell far enough that he almost fell out of the first round. The Chiefs believe in Simmons and the impact he can make.
Throughout the offseason, Simmons has been slowly involved in the training procedures the Chiefs are asking him to do. Given that a lower-body injury can impact the longevity of a player, the Chiefs' coaching staff has wanted to slowly incorporate Simmons into the offensive scheme.
Luckily, head coach Andy Reid provided updates on Simmons and the progress he has made since getting injured, as the Chiefs quickly approach their mandatory minicamp. Reid spoke with the media following the OTA practice on Thursday to provide updates on Simmons' progression.
"He's done a nice job," Reid told the media. "We weren't sure how quite much we were going to get out of him. But he looks strong. He's been jumping in and taking the team reps, which he was just doing the individual stuff before. You can definitely see the talent, he's just gotta keep learning the stuff that Andy (Heck) is teaching him, fundamentally and technique-wise. He sure has a good attitude about it."
The hope is that Simmons can come to join the roster as a starter as soon as possible, but with the injury concerns, it makes all the more sense as to why the Chiefs have slowly progressed forward. However, according to Coach Reid, Simmons wants to be involved more.
"He's asked for more, and we've been backing him up here and easing him into it. But you can tell that he rehabbed and did a nice job with it. He looks like he's in good shape. He's one of those guys you've got to kick out of the building."
Seems as though Simmons is progressing well as mandatory minicamp is right around the corner.
