Chiefs Reverse Course With Caliendo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – There’s no sixth man of the year in the NFL, but if there were, the Chiefs would nominate Mike Caliendo faster than a Kenneth Walker burst.

Over the past two seasons, Caliendo’s filled that crucial sixth-man role on the Chiefs’ offensive line. Now, he’ll fill that role again in 2026.

Per insider Jeremy Fowler, Caliendo is re-signing with the Chiefs on a one-year contract. Terms were not reported.

Free agent guard Mike Caliendo is signing a one-year deal to remain with the Chiefs, per agent Nate Richman of @3XLSports.



Caliendo had numerous offers elsewhere but wanted to stay with Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/72u0bwBzC6 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 14, 2026

Not tendered last weekend

A week ago, the Chiefs decided not to tender the veteran at the qualifying salary for restricted free agents. So, instead of re-signing with Kansas City before free agency opened, he had an opportunity to test the market – likely to gauge whether teams would give him legitimate shots at their starting lineups.

But according to Fowler, despite numerous offers with other suitors, none convinced him to leave his home in Kansas City. General manager Brett Veach addressed situations such as Caliendo’s at the scouting combine.

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Mike Caliendo (66) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“There's some times where you don't think a guy's going to come back here,” Veach said Feb. 24, “and then all of a sudden, because you either didn't execute something, or someone else took a different deal, things open back up.

“And so, I think you just need to remain flexible and fluid during these situations, but always have layers of backup plans when you enter this part of the season.”

Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive line coach Andy Heck against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pivotal role the last two seasons

Caliendo over the last two seasons was the best backup plan on the team.

In 2024, he started six games at left guard (three in the regular season, three in the postseason), including Super Bowl 59 opposite Philadelphia. The Chiefs had cycled through left tackles throughout the season and finally settled on moving All-Pro guard to that position. But in order to do that, Andy Reid needed Caliendo to step up and fill Thuney’s cleats at left guard.

Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) scores the game-winning touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as guard Joe Thuney (62) and guard Mike Caliendo (66) celebrate during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

In 2025, Caliendo proved his value by starting four games at right guard for injured Pro Bowler Trey Smith. Again, without Caliendo, the team would’ve been in bad shape, possibly finishing worse than 6-11.

A 6-4, 301-pound veteran from Western Michigan, Caliendo initially joined the Chiefs as a non-drafted free agent following the 2022 draft. After two years on the practice squad, he made his NFL debut in the 2023 opener, then played extensively on the offensive line for the first time in that season’s regular-season finale.

Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Mike Caliendo (66) stretches against the Cincinnati Bengals prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Caliendo made his first NFL start in 2024, at left guard when the Chiefs opted to kick Thuney out to left tackle. Including postseason, has 49 games and 10 starts of NFL experience over three seasons.