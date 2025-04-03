BREAKING: Chiefs Offseason Workout Dates Announced
The 2025-26 NFL campaign is just around the corner as the Kansas City Chiefs look to rebound back from their disheartening end to their 2024-25 season. After adding new faces to the franchise and keeping familiar ones around, the boys will be back in action in no time.
Per the National Football League, the NFL Offseason Workout Program Dates have been announced to get fans, and players, excited for the new season. The three phase of the voluntary nine-week offseason program begins on April 21st. Below is the dates to save on the calendar.
Phase One
"Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only," the NFL said in a release detailing the schedule.
Phase Two
"Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted."
Phase Three
"Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted."
For the Chiefs, the OTA Offseason Workouts begins as such: May 27-29, June 2-4, June 10-13.
For Kansas City, the mandatory minicamp begins on June 17 and ends on June 19.
"Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulates that clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players. This minicamp, noted above, must occur during Phase Three of the offseason program."
According to the NFL, the Chiefs can start their offseason program action and activities on April 21, three days before the franchise is on the clock for the 2025 NFL Draft.
With the new season right around the corner, fans have something to look forward to in the upcoming months to prepare themselves for another season of Chiefs football.
Don't forget to shoot us a follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI.
You can also visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE