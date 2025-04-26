BREAKING: Chiefs Select Nohl Williams 85 Overall Following Trade
With the 85th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs have selected cornerback Nohl Williams.
Williams is the fourth player the Chiefs have selected so far, as Josh Simmons was taken in the first round, Omarr Norman-Lott was taken in round two, and Ashton Gillotte was taken at the beginning of the third round.
The Chiefs moved up ten spots in a trade, while also giving up a 2026 fourth-round pick.
"Long cornerback with eye-popping interception totals that could skew his evaluation. Williams operated out of press man, quarters and Cover 3 looks. He lacks disruption from press, but he does a nice job of trailing routes and finding the football. He can be a little slow to open his hips and phase route breaks, but he possesses enough burst to close the distance when beaten. He’s eager from zone with instincts and ball skills to make plays on the throw. Williams’ inconsistency in run support could be a concern, but his size and ball production are hard to ignore," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote.
Williams will look to play a key role for the Chiefs in 2025 and will be a key piece alongside a stacked defense, as the Chiefs look to continue to be the team to beat in the AFC.
With Williams added to the Chiefs, the franchise now has four rookies who can make an instant impact and change how the Chiefs approach game day. Expect all of them to compete for an early role with the Chiefs during their rookie season.
The Chiefs finished last year with a 15-2 record and entered the offseason with needs that had to be addressed. Now, the Chiefs have invested four picks to ensure they have the right pieces in place moving forward to keep the momentum moving in a positive direction.
The Chiefs have made nice pickups so far this weekend, and they have enough picks to continue to do so. Make sure you stay locked in on our coverage as we look at what the Chiefs will continue to do over the draft weekend.
Below is each pick the Chiefs have left in the draft.
- Round 4, No. 133
- Round 5, No. 164
- Round 7, No. 226
- Round 7, No. 251
- Round 7, No. 257
