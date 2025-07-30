BREAKING: Chiefs Sign Former Bengals WR
The Kansas City Chiefs have been busy this offseason. Whether it came early in the offseason or late, the Chiefs have signed several new players to the franchise with the hope they will perform well and help maintain the dynasty.
The Chiefs added several professional free agents this offseason as well as drafted and signed their 2025 NFL Draft class, while also signing undrafted free agents. The signing period hasn't stopped for Kansas City as they signed another new player to the franchise on Wednesday afternoon.
According to Pro Football Newsrooms' James Larsen, the Kansas City Chiefs held a workout with former Cincinnati Bengals and Memphis Showboats of the United Football League wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II on Wednesday, which led to the franchise signing him.
While Lassiter II has only been featured in one National Football League game in his playing career with the Bengals, he isn't some rookie the Chiefs are picking up off the street. Last season with the Showboats, Lassiter II had 271 receiving yards per UFL.com page, in 24 receptions, and scored one touchdown.
The Chiefs went into training camp with the hope that their wide receivers would be able to step up and help quarterback Patrick Mahomes execute more explosive plays on offense this season. Adding Lassiter II to the room with several concerns surrounding the health of other wide receivers should only help Kansas City's roster.
College Career
In five seasons with the Kansas Jayhawks from 2017 to 2021, Lassiter II collected 1,550 receiving yards in 148 receptions. His production only increased each season in his receiving game. Below are his receiving yard totals year by year.
- 2017: 0 receiving yards
- 2018: 87 receiving yards
- 2019: 352 receiving yards
- 2020: 458 receiving yards
- 2021: 653 receiving yards.
Lassiter II has limited experience in both punt and kick returns, but could emerge as an option for the Chiefs should they need to fill that role. With Xavier Worthy being placed in concussion protocol as revealed by head coach Andy Reid, as well as the uncertainty of Rashee Rice's suspension, adding Lassiter II isn't a bad move by any stretch of the word.
