Most Important Things Chiefs' Veach Addressed at Pre-Draft Press Conference
More than 18 months of airmiles, car rentals, conversations and circumstances have shaped the Kansas City Chiefs draft board to 202 players, general manager Brett Veach said Thursday.
At his annual pre-draft press conference, Veach said the Chiefs are prepared for anything as they enter Thursday’s draft with the 31st overall pick in the first round. Here are the general manager’s three most important quotes, via his remote call with reporters.
On how much the Chiefs value offensive line after signing tackle Jaylon Moore, trading guard Joe Thuney and giving Kingsley Suamataia 31 snaps at guard in the regular-season finale:
“I think that over the years one thing we’ve shown is that we’re going to put a high priority on offensive line and defensive line. Start off with Jaylon Moore. I don't think it's a secret we want to get some stability there at the left-tackle position. He's a guy that I think the only downside was just the lack of starts during his career. Now, when you consider the fact that he played behind a first-ballot Hall of Fame player in Trent Williams, you can see why."
""But he's athletic, he's a smart kid. We did a lot of work on him during the pre-draft process years ago. Always had a liking, taking a liking to the kid. Thought he had a game that translates, and credit to him that when he had a chance to go out there and log six, seven starts last year, he did a really good job. Now the next step is maintaining that level of play throughout the course and the duration of a season. But again, we're super excited to add him and hopefully provide some stability to that left side of the line."
"I’ve said over the last few months, I think that we've done a really good job, obviously, our interior has been strong the last few years. We did lose Joe, and that late-season move with Kingsley … his start in Denver was promising. So, we think we have some flexibility there with those guys. But again, I think the ongoing effort and pursuit to just get more consistent play at the left side was important to us, and I don't think that process will stop. We'll continue in the draft to address the offensive line."
On how many players the Chiefs have assigned a first-round grade and prospects for trading up on Day 1:
“It's probably a tick down. I think typically in years past, that number's been anywhere from 15 to 18, even 19. I think the last I checked, it was right around 12 or 13, so it is lower. Although, I will say this: In that secondary wave of guys that are in the late-round/high-two consideration, that number's probably a little higher. So, hopefully that provides a little bit more flexibility on both ends. So, I think that that top-end number is just a tick down from years past and I think we have a pretty consistent gameplan year in and year out."
"And if one of those guys, however unlikely it is, that we have in that 12 or 13 or 14 number range, if they were to fall into a reasonable landing spot, I'm sure we would make some calls. Typically, it's unlikely to happen but we all know a few years ago it did happen with Trent McDuffie … So, that will be kind of our mindset again and we'll see if it works out."
"We need all these picks and we need to add depth on multiple fronts and secondaries and receivers. So, trading multiple picks to just get one piece doesn't really make sense. But I think if a guy we really like does fall into the 20s and it's reasonable, I think we'll be aggressive. Otherwise, I think we'll be happy with adding players at each round and multiple players in three.”
On whether 2025 draft depth at cornerback and defensive end will affect the decision to and George Karlaftis prior to the May 1 deadline:
“I don't think that it'll affect at all. I think those are players that you want in a Kansas City uniform for a long time. But those are two premium positions, so you can never have enough of those players. But as far as that altering a decision like a fifth-year option on either of those guys, I don't think that would come into play.”
