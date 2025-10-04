Broadcast Boards: Mahomes Bids for More NFL History on Monday
Notes for broadcasters in preparation for Monday’s Kansas City Chiefs-Jacksonville Jaguars matchup.
In this story:
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Unique notes, trends and stats to help play-by-play announcers and color analysts prepare for the Week 5 contest at EverBank Stadium between the Chiefs (2-2) and Jaguars (3-1) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan). Most information courtesy of the National Football League.
When the Chiefs have the ball:
- QB Patrick Mahomes in last week’s win set season highs in completions (25), completion percentage (67.6), pass yards (270) TD passes (4) and passer rating (124.8), with zero interceptions. It marked his 43rd career game with three-plus TD passes, the second-most ever by a quarterback in his first nine seasons. Has zero INTs in three of four games this season, and aims for his sixth in row on road with zero INTs. In five career starts vs. Jaguars, including playoffs, is 5-0 with 12 TDs (11 pass, one rush) and four INTs, a 107.6 passer rating. The unblemished record represents his best mark against a single opponent without a loss. Has 252 regular-season TD passes, becoming fastest QB ever (116 games) with 250. Has won six of his past seven primetime starts. Needs two TD passes for 300 career, including postseason.
- RB Isiah Pacheco had first TD catch of season last week. Has 70-plus rush yards in each of two career games vs. Jacksonville.
- RB Kareem Hunt has rush TD in two of his past three road games. Has rush TD in two of three career games vs. Jaguars.
- TE Travis Kelce had season-high five catches last week. Aims for fourth in row with four-plus catches. Has receiving TD in two of past three on road. Has 80-plus receiving yards in three of his past four vs. Jacksonville. Also has TD catch in each of past two Jaguars games. Aims for his sixth in row on Monday Night Football with five-plus catches.
- WR Xavier Worthy had five catches for team-high 83 yards last week.
- WR Tyquan Thornton aims for fourth game in row with receiving TD.
- WRs Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster each had first TD catches of season last week. Both have four-plus catches in three of four games this season. Brown had six catches for 98 yards in last meeting with Jaguars.
- DE Josh Hines-Allen had TFL last week. Has at least ½ sack in two of his past three home games.
- DT Arik Armstead had sack and fourth-career forced fumble last week, his first FF since 2019. Aims for fourth in row with at least ½ sack. Had sack in only career game vs. Chiefs (9/23/18 with 49ers).
- LB Foyesade Oluokun had seven tackles, forced fumble and fumble recovery last week. Aims for his eighth in row with six-plus tackles. Has pass defensed in two of past three at home. Had 10 tackles & fumble recovery in last meeting.
- LB Devin Lloyd is AFC Defensive Player of Week for Week 4 and conference Defensive Player of Month for September. Had season-high eight tackles, career-high two INTs and tackle for loss in last week’s win, one of two LBs (Tremaine Edmunds) with two INTs in a game this season. Had 11 tackles and two PD in last game against Chiefs.
- CB Tyson Campbell led team with season-best nine tackles last week.
- S Andrew Wingard had five tackles, fumble recovery and PD last week.
When the Jaguars have the ball
- QB Trevor Lawrence last week completed 21 of 31 (season-high 67.7 pct.) for 174 yards and TD, with no INTs, a season-high 92.7 passer rating. Has no INTs in each of two career regular-season starts vs. K.C.
- RB Travis Etienne last week rushed for 124 yards and TD, becoming only NFL player this year with 120-plus rush yards in multiple games (also Week 1). Aims for fourth in row with TD. Has 85-plus scrimmage yards in three of four games this season. Ranks third in NFL with 394 rush yards in 2025.
- RB Bhayshul Tuten (rookie) has TD in two of past three games.
- WR Brian Thomas had season-high five catches for 49 yards last week. Aims for fourth in row with 45-plus receiving yards. Has 55-plus receiving yards in four of his past five at home.
- WR Parker Washington returned punt 87 yards for TD last week, his second career PR-TD.
- WR/DB Travis Hunter (rookie) had season-high 42 receiving yards last week.
- TE Brenton Strange aims for third in row with six-plus catches. Has 55-plus receiving yards in three of his past four at home. Ranks tied-fifth among TEs with 19 catches.
- TE Hunter Long had second TD catch of season in Week 4.
- DT Chris Jones had tackle for loss and pass defensed last week. Aims for fourth in row with TFL. Aims for his third in row vs. Jacksonville with at least 1½ sacks.
- DE George Karlaftis had sack last week and has sack in three of four games this season. Aims for his fifth in row on road with sack. Had 1½ sacks in last meeting with Jaguars.
- DT Jerry Tillery had first sack of season last week.
- LB Drue Tranquill last week led team with season-high seven tackles and added fourth career fumble recovery. Aims for his 10th in row with five-plus tackles.
- LB Leo Chenal had first career INT in Week 4. Aims for his third in row vs. Jaguars with TFL.
- CB Trent McDuffie has pass defensed in three of four games this season.
