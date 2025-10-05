Arrowhead Report

Travis Hunter Effect: McDuffie Shares Whether Tempted to Play Offense

What Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie said Saturday.

Zak Gilbert

Dec 25, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) is introduced against the Las Vegas Raiders prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City cornerback Trent McDuffie spoke to reporters from team headquarters after Saturday’s practice. The Chiefs (2-2) will visit Jacksonville (3-1) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan).

To view his comments, watch below.

On Jacksonville’s offense and Trevor Lawrence:

“Yeah, really good offense. They do the little things good, which I think has allowed them to have success. And they're using their playmakers, which on the back end, we know we got to stop. And it's a high-octane offense. So, they motion a lot of guys, and get guys in different positions, and they're running at a really high level right now. So, we got a good challenge.”

On whether he’s ever been tempted to ask to play offense, like Travis Hunter:

“No. I messed around a little bit with Coach (Matt) Nagy, but I don't think Spags (Steve Spagnuolo) would let me do that, so I'm not even gonna let that even become a thought.”

trent mcduffi
Dec 17, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

On the difference between playing outside cornerback and slot cornerback:

“Yeah, outside I feel like, they talk about that island, a little bit more man-to-man, a little more going against that X receiver. Don't have to really worry too much about your eyes when it comes to run, and stuff like that.

“When you’re at nickel, you're pretty much a glorified linebacker, you definitely gotta play man-to-man in the slot, but your eyes got to be really disciplined. You got to be able to read high hats/low hats from the offensive linemen. And there's a little bit more things you got to look at, because you're on the inside of the defense; you’re not on the outside, seeing the big picture. So definitely a lot more studying when it comes to inside.

"But both positions, I think especially in this defense, you can do a lot. At corner, you're still gonna be able to blitz, you still play man, still play zone; do the same thing at nickel, it's just how you read the field, really.”

trent mcduffi
Dec 15, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) celebrates his interception with teammates against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

On the play of rookie Nohl Williams and how he's allowed McDuffie to play more in the slot:

“Yeah, yeah. I love this defense. I mean, I feel like (Brett) Veach and the guys always bring in a lot of DBs who are athletic, who are gifted. And Nohl’s one of those guys who's really smart, coming in as a rookie. He's picking up this defense really well. He's disciplined, and he's out there making plays, which is the biggest thing you see. His confidence is arising, and Coach Spags trusts him a little bit more.

“And on my end, that allows me to do a little bit more things. I can go on the inside, going outside, and allows us just change up the looks, change up the personnel, so that the offense just doesn't know.”

nohl williams, devonta smit
Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) is unable to make a reception defended by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

On potential for rain on a grass field, whether that benefits offense or defense:

“I say advantage defense. We love it when it's bad weather and the receivers can't get out of their breaks fast enough. And O-linemen kind of have to play on a little more even surface. But whatever it is, rain, shine, snow, we're ready to go.”

baker mayfield, chris jone
Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

On the uptick in takeaways over the last two games:

“Yeah, I think guys are just playing together. You look at the turnovers, these guys being the right position, guys doing their job, and overall, just hustling. You look at Leo (Chenal), right place, right time; playing man-to-man. Great eyes.

“You look at some of the DBs, just on the back end, staying deep. Safeties are getting picks and, I mean, you look at J-Wat (Jaylen Watson) going against man-to-man, single coverage. So, it's really just guys out there doing their job at a high level.”

jaylen watson, chamarri conne
Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) celebrates with defensive back Chamarri Conner (27) after an interception in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

On wearing all-white uniforms on Monday:

“Yeah, the all-whites, this’ll probably be the one we do it for, one for the year. So, Monday night, it'll be clean. I love the all-whites. I've always been a big all-white fan.”

Bryan Cook, Najee Harri
Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

On the Chiefs blitzing more than any team, and whether that heightens his enjoyment:

“Of course. I love it. I love it. Also, I tell all the guys who come in here as DBS, like, you can't just play man-to-man. You can't just play zone. Like you're gonna have to tackle. You got to set the edge, you got the blitz. You got to do everything it means to be a football player. And that's what I love about it. You get to go out there and play some football.”

On the keys to masking the blitz:

“It’s really just about the disguise. I think a really good thing that’s helped certain blitzes is the overall picture. One guy can't just sell a blitz, like it's pretty obvious when one guy's blitzing. But when the safeties are showing some, the linebackers are showing some, D-line showing some, and everything switches at the last second. That's where you’re gonna get your blitzes, and things are starting to open up.”

Published
Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI