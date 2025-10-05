Travis Hunter Effect: McDuffie Shares Whether Tempted to Play Offense
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City cornerback Trent McDuffie spoke to reporters from team headquarters after Saturday’s practice. The Chiefs (2-2) will visit Jacksonville (3-1) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch below.
On Jacksonville’s offense and Trevor Lawrence:
“Yeah, really good offense. They do the little things good, which I think has allowed them to have success. And they're using their playmakers, which on the back end, we know we got to stop. And it's a high-octane offense. So, they motion a lot of guys, and get guys in different positions, and they're running at a really high level right now. So, we got a good challenge.”
On whether he’s ever been tempted to ask to play offense, like Travis Hunter:
“No. I messed around a little bit with Coach (Matt) Nagy, but I don't think Spags (Steve Spagnuolo) would let me do that, so I'm not even gonna let that even become a thought.”
On the difference between playing outside cornerback and slot cornerback:
“Yeah, outside I feel like, they talk about that island, a little bit more man-to-man, a little more going against that X receiver. Don't have to really worry too much about your eyes when it comes to run, and stuff like that.
“When you’re at nickel, you're pretty much a glorified linebacker, you definitely gotta play man-to-man in the slot, but your eyes got to be really disciplined. You got to be able to read high hats/low hats from the offensive linemen. And there's a little bit more things you got to look at, because you're on the inside of the defense; you’re not on the outside, seeing the big picture. So definitely a lot more studying when it comes to inside.
"But both positions, I think especially in this defense, you can do a lot. At corner, you're still gonna be able to blitz, you still play man, still play zone; do the same thing at nickel, it's just how you read the field, really.”
On the play of rookie Nohl Williams and how he's allowed McDuffie to play more in the slot:
“Yeah, yeah. I love this defense. I mean, I feel like (Brett) Veach and the guys always bring in a lot of DBs who are athletic, who are gifted. And Nohl’s one of those guys who's really smart, coming in as a rookie. He's picking up this defense really well. He's disciplined, and he's out there making plays, which is the biggest thing you see. His confidence is arising, and Coach Spags trusts him a little bit more.
“And on my end, that allows me to do a little bit more things. I can go on the inside, going outside, and allows us just change up the looks, change up the personnel, so that the offense just doesn't know.”
On potential for rain on a grass field, whether that benefits offense or defense:
“I say advantage defense. We love it when it's bad weather and the receivers can't get out of their breaks fast enough. And O-linemen kind of have to play on a little more even surface. But whatever it is, rain, shine, snow, we're ready to go.”
On the uptick in takeaways over the last two games:
“Yeah, I think guys are just playing together. You look at the turnovers, these guys being the right position, guys doing their job, and overall, just hustling. You look at Leo (Chenal), right place, right time; playing man-to-man. Great eyes.
“You look at some of the DBs, just on the back end, staying deep. Safeties are getting picks and, I mean, you look at J-Wat (Jaylen Watson) going against man-to-man, single coverage. So, it's really just guys out there doing their job at a high level.”
On wearing all-white uniforms on Monday:
“Yeah, the all-whites, this’ll probably be the one we do it for, one for the year. So, Monday night, it'll be clean. I love the all-whites. I've always been a big all-white fan.”
On the Chiefs blitzing more than any team, and whether that heightens his enjoyment:
“Of course. I love it. I love it. Also, I tell all the guys who come in here as DBS, like, you can't just play man-to-man. You can't just play zone. Like you're gonna have to tackle. You got to set the edge, you got the blitz. You got to do everything it means to be a football player. And that's what I love about it. You get to go out there and play some football.”
On the keys to masking the blitz:
“It’s really just about the disguise. I think a really good thing that’s helped certain blitzes is the overall picture. One guy can't just sell a blitz, like it's pretty obvious when one guy's blitzing. But when the safeties are showing some, the linebackers are showing some, D-line showing some, and everything switches at the last second. That's where you’re gonna get your blitzes, and things are starting to open up.”
