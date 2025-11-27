Chiefs, Cowboys All Dressed Up With Everywhere to Go

ARLINGTON, Texas – Chris Jones hopes to meet his former Mississippi State teammate for Thanksgiving. The Chiefs’ defensive tackle just hopes that meeting is at the right time and place – in the Dallas backfield.

Jones squares off with Dak Prescott and the Cowboys, with nothing but respect for the quarterback.

“He won a lot,” Jones said Tuesday, remembering their time together in Starkville, Miss. “He was a great leader.”

Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) throws over Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Whether they meet or not, Jones and Prescott will be in their Thanksgiving best when they clash at AT&T Stadium. Each club will don classic looks, hoping it’ll help them play well enough to earn a win that keeps playoff hopes alive.

For the second time this season, the Chiefs (6-5) will break out their white pants for a road game, when they visit Dallas (5-5-1) on Thursday (3:30 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scores a touchdown in the second quarter during a Monday Night NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The all-white look wasn’t helpful the first time Kansas City dressed in that fashion earlier this year. On Oct. 6 in Jacksonville, the Chiefs dropped a disappointing Monday night game to the Jaguars, 31-28.

Over a longer stretch, though, that combination has been successful. The Chiefs have won six of their last eight in all-whites, including a 2-0 record last season. In 2024, they registered all-white wins on a Sunday night in Atlanta and on Christmas Day in Pittsburgh. Overall, with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, they’re 6-3.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff throws a pass against the Chiefs on Monday night. Goff completed 31 of 49 passes for 413 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another in a record breaking 54-51 epic battle with the Chiefs on Monday night. Rams 10 | CHUCK KIRMAN/THE STAR

First all-white uniform was shootout for Mahomes, Goff

The Chiefs actually lost in Mahomes’ first start in the all-whites, Nov. 19, 2018. In a Monday night barnburner, shifted back to the Los Angeles Coliseum after Mexico City’s stadium was deemed unplayable, Jared Goff and the Super Bowl-bound Rams outlasted the Chiefs, 54-51.

However, Kansas City’s following all-white games were 2021 wins at Las Vegas and back in Los Angeles, this time over the Chargers, another 2022 win over the Chargers, a 2023 victory in Minnesota and those two 2024 triumphs over the Steelers and Falcons.

Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs after a catch against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Kansas City’s other setback in the all-white combo with Mahomes was Dec. 3, 2023, a 27-19 Sunday Night Football loss at Green Bay.

Super Bowl I

The Los Angeles Coliseum also served as the setting for the Chiefs’ most memorable contest against Green Bay, Super Bowl I. Vince Lombardi and Hank Stram squared off with the Chiefs wearing white-on-white. Stram was so upset, he prohibited the look for more than two decades. Marty Schottenheimer brought it back in 1989.

Nov 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) in action during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Schottenheimer's son, Brian, is in his first season as head coach of the Cowboys.

The Cowboys will wear a classic look for Thanksgiving, too. Dallas will break out its white helmets with the naked blue star, navy jerseys with the star on white sleeves, and white pants.

Don’t ever miss another story again, Chiefs Kingdom. Take a few seconds to register for our totally FREE newsletter, arriving daily in your inbox with in-depth news from our team on your team. SIGN UP HERE NOW.