Chiefs, Cowboys All Dressed Up With Everywhere to Go
In this story:
ARLINGTON, Texas – Chris Jones hopes to meet his former Mississippi State teammate for Thanksgiving. The Chiefs’ defensive tackle just hopes that meeting is at the right time and place – in the Dallas backfield.
Jones squares off with Dak Prescott and the Cowboys, with nothing but respect for the quarterback.
“He won a lot,” Jones said Tuesday, remembering their time together in Starkville, Miss. “He was a great leader.”
Whether they meet or not, Jones and Prescott will be in their Thanksgiving best when they clash at AT&T Stadium. Each club will don classic looks, hoping it’ll help them play well enough to earn a win that keeps playoff hopes alive.
For the second time this season, the Chiefs (6-5) will break out their white pants for a road game, when they visit Dallas (5-5-1) on Thursday (3:30 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
The all-white look wasn’t helpful the first time Kansas City dressed in that fashion earlier this year. On Oct. 6 in Jacksonville, the Chiefs dropped a disappointing Monday night game to the Jaguars, 31-28.
Over a longer stretch, though, that combination has been successful. The Chiefs have won six of their last eight in all-whites, including a 2-0 record last season. In 2024, they registered all-white wins on a Sunday night in Atlanta and on Christmas Day in Pittsburgh. Overall, with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, they’re 6-3.
First all-white uniform was shootout for Mahomes, Goff
The Chiefs actually lost in Mahomes’ first start in the all-whites, Nov. 19, 2018. In a Monday night barnburner, shifted back to the Los Angeles Coliseum after Mexico City’s stadium was deemed unplayable, Jared Goff and the Super Bowl-bound Rams outlasted the Chiefs, 54-51.
However, Kansas City’s following all-white games were 2021 wins at Las Vegas and back in Los Angeles, this time over the Chargers, another 2022 win over the Chargers, a 2023 victory in Minnesota and those two 2024 triumphs over the Steelers and Falcons.
Kansas City’s other setback in the all-white combo with Mahomes was Dec. 3, 2023, a 27-19 Sunday Night Football loss at Green Bay.
Super Bowl I
The Los Angeles Coliseum also served as the setting for the Chiefs’ most memorable contest against Green Bay, Super Bowl I. Vince Lombardi and Hank Stram squared off with the Chiefs wearing white-on-white. Stram was so upset, he prohibited the look for more than two decades. Marty Schottenheimer brought it back in 1989.
Schottenheimer's son, Brian, is in his first season as head coach of the Cowboys.
The Cowboys will wear a classic look for Thanksgiving, too. Dallas will break out its white helmets with the naked blue star, navy jerseys with the star on white sleeves, and white pants.
Don’t ever miss another story again, Chiefs Kingdom. Take a few seconds to register for our totally FREE newsletter, arriving daily in your inbox with in-depth news from our team on your team. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert