Charles Omenihu Sounds Off on Staying with the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs and defensive end Charles Omenihu agreed to a one-year contract to keep the veteran in Kansas City for another year. After spending the last two seasons with the franchise, hopefully, the third time looks to be the charm for Omenihu.
Over his last two seasons, Omenihu has only been able to play 17 games, 11 in 2023 and six just this past season. The injury bug has caught up to the Chiefs defender multiple times in his career, but thankfully, he was able to return to help the franchise on their playoff run.
Going into his third season in Kansas City, Omenihu talked about his free agency process and ultimately wanting to return to play with the Chiefs organization.
"I appreciate Brett {Veach} and coach Reid and Mr. Clark for bringing me back and giving me an opportunity," Omenihu said. "I wanted to come back, that was a big factor. I love being here, I love the organization. I've had a lot of success here, so it wasn't too much of a hard decision when the opportunity presented itself."
Through those 17 games mentioned that Omenihu played in his Chiefs career, he's collected 34 total tackles, 22 solo tackles, has recorded eight quarterback sacks and four stuffs. His presence on the line does add a factor to what the ultimate goal is.
Looking to stay healthy, Omenihu has a ton of upside still to his career. At only 27 years old, turning 28 before the season begins, the veteran defensive end has gone through and overcome a ton of adversity, to which he feels has shaped him into the player he is today.
"I've been at the door of where I want to be and then something happens," Omenihu said. "Life is about adversity, life is about overcoming it, and I think what keeps me at peace is that, knock on wood, there's not any of that anymore. God willing, I'll be able to play the home opener; I haven't been able to play game one since my fourth year in the league, and I'm going into my seventh."
The goals for Omenihu have been set, as the Chiefs Kingdom will be fast to root for him again once the Chiefs return to action.
