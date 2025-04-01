Chiefs Crack Top 10 in Average Fan Attendance in 2024
One thing is for certain about the Kansas City Chiefs fans: they love their football team.
After another successful regular season and a deep playoff run, the Chiefs gave their fanbase something to root for once again, as they continue to prove they are the team to beat in the AFC. While the team on the field is strong, the fanbase support at home games makes the Chiefs very difficult to beat.
From stellar plays to thrilling and nail biting finishes, the Chiefs often sent their fans home happy. It is no secret that NFL tickets to a game are on the expensive side. The Chiefs Kingdom have proved to do anything to support their team and give them the extra edge at home.
According to the data recorded by Ben Fischer and David Broughton of Sports Business Journal, the Chiefs cracked the Top 10 in average fan attendance per game last season, placing in sixth overall. The franchise saw a massive jump from the 2023 season to this past season, jumping from 10th most-averaged attended games to sixth.
Last season, the Chiefs saw a home average draw of 73,605 fans in attendance during home games. Just for reference, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium holds a capacity of 76,416, and the Chiefs fans filled out 96.3% of the stadium's capacity on average.
With the game of football increasing rapidly in popularity, the average attendance increase has been seen across a majority of the NFL Stadiums. For example, since the 2021 season, the Chiefs have dropped below 73,000 average fans in attendance once, and it came in the 2023 season (70,986, ESPN).
"For more than three-quarters of the league, or 25 teams, attendance fluctuated by less than 1% up or down. The only teams to grow by more than 1% were the Falcons (+2.6%), the Cardinals (+1.8%), and the Jets (+1.3%). The big losers were the Jaguars (-6.2%), Bears (-5.6%), Panthers (-1.3%), and Giants (-1.1%)," Sports Business Journal reported.
If the Chiefs fans can continue to show up and show out at Arrowhead Stadium this upcoming season, the Chiefs could once again be a difficult team for opponents on the road.
