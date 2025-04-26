Chiefs Kingdom Reacts to Their Second 3rd- Round Pick
The Kansas City Chiefs had a second pick in the 3rd-round of the 2025 NFL Draft. And with this pick, the Chiefs kept it on the defensive side of the ball once again. This time in the secondary with Nohl Williams out of the University of California. This is a great pick for the Chiefs, as one of their needs was a cornerback.
The Chiefs had a lot of problems at the cornerback position last season. We know what the Chiefs are going to get with starter Trent McDuffie, but on the other side is where the defense was attacking all of last season. That is why the pick for Williams makes a lot of sense for the Chiefs. The Chiefs get a top cornerback back in the 3rd round of this draft.
Now we are seeing how the draft is shaping up for the Chiefs. They want to come back with a strong defense in 2025, and Williams helps with that next season. Now we are going to see if Williams can come in and be that starter across from McDuffie next season.
Now what does Chiefs Kingdom thinks about Williams getting selected by the Chiefs?
"Great pick, running back next please," said one fan.
"Snagged 14 career interceptions, including seven in 2024. Good instincts and eye balance to hunt big plays. Plays with physicality inside the route. Able to retrace the route from trail positioning. Quick to pounce when recognizing the throw. Plays with a receiver’s ball skills once the ball goes up. Operates with good route balance from zone," one fan said.
"Moved up 10 spots to get'em Must have seen somethin in him Hope it works out," said another fan.
"Love this pick, we got a true outside corner!" said another fan.
"Pair him with McDuffie and we will lead the league in INTs. Great pick," added another fan.
"Love this pick, elite ballhawk corner who can also return punts and kicks. Love love love this," added a member of Chiefs Kingdom.
"We needed that cb depth. Now please in the 4th take a RB," added another fan.
The Chiefs have made a lot of good picks so far and they still can make more good ones on day three of the draft tomorrow.
