BREAKING: How Sports Illustrated Grades Chiefs' Nohl Williams Selection

How Sports Illustrated Grades Chiefs' Nohl Williams Selection
The Kansas City Chiefs addressed both the offensive and defensive lines through the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. With the 85th overall selection in the NFL Draft, the Chiefs have officially brought in cornerback from the California Golden Bears, Nohl Williams, to Kansas City.
The Chiefs made a trade with the New England Patriots to swap spots in the pecking order, but the Chiefs had to give up a 2026 fourth-round pick in doing so. That in itself should tell the Chiefs Kingdom that general manager Brett Veach and the rest of his scouting staff see Williams in a high light.
According to Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame, the Chiefs' fourth pick in three rounds of the draft is warranted in earning a B+ overall grade. Below is what Verderame had to say to back his claim.
"The Chiefs added to their defensive arsenal for their third consecutive pick, taking Williams out of California. The production has been there for the UNLV transfer, who played for the Golden Bears over the past two years and totaled nine interceptions, including seven in 2024. Look for him to play a depth role in Kansas City as a rookie before perhaps starting in ’25 with Jaylen Watson scheduled to be a free agent," Verderame wrote.
Here is the scouting report on the newest Chiefs defender.
"Scouting report: Williams led the FBS with seven interceptions, a nod to his high-level instincts and ball skills. Williams has average speed—he timed a 4.50 40-yard dash—and overall athletic traits, but he’s physical, competitive, aggressive, and a willing tackler. Williams was frequently flagged for pass interference and holding, but it’s the nature of his play style. The 6' 0", 194-pounder has the ball skills and mentality to be an impact defender at the next level in spite of his lack of elite athleticism. —DF"
In two years with California, Williams played in 26 total games and collected 105 total tackles, 69 solo tackles, and brought in nine interceptions. As Verderame stated, Williams' role could be to start off as a backup that turns into a crucial part of the defensive scheme for Kansas City.
