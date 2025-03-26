Chiefs Primed for a Productive Draft Haul
After a terrible showing in the Super Bowl that directly led to the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chiefs' offensive line desperately needs help this offseason. While there is only so much Kansas City can do in free agency, they still have the NFL Draft to improve.
The Chiefs have made several moves along the offensive line, such as trading Joe Thuney and using the franchise tag on Trey Smith. Still, Kansas City must address its offensive line more thoroughly this offseason, or its performance in the Super Bowl could be repeated.
Kansas City has the best quarterback in the league, one of the best head coaches, and a front office willing to do what it takes to continue their dominance from the past few seasons. However, this offseason will impact the chances of that happening for Kansas City.
Kyle Crabbs of the 33rd Team recently released a mock draft with first round predictions for every team in the league. He believes the Chiefs will select an offensive lineman.
"Kansas City has made a habit of spending big on offensive linemen in free agency. First, it was Joe Thuney's monster deal. Next, Jawaan Taylor's. This year, the team spent handsomely for Jaylon Moore, giving him $15M per season," Crabbs said.
Although he has some noteworthy injury concerns, Crabbs noted that the Chiefs have the luxury of drafting offensive lineman Josh Simmons from Ohio State late in the first draft round. Kansas City could draft Simmons and let him sit behind Taylor for the valuable learning experience.
While Crabbs believes Simmons would have to wait his turn, the fact that Simmons has experience playing left and right tackle should work in the Chiefs' favor. His versatility would allow them to use Simmons in several ways. He could be a starter or address depth issues.
"The Chiefs' success gives them the ability to draft a player with some short-term medical questions in Josh Simmons and groom him. He's played both left and right tackle in college and could push Moore inside or potentially take over for Taylor long-term," Crabbs said.
