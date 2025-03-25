Chiefs In Stellar Position in Latest Power Rankings
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a subpar Super Bowl performance against the Philadelphia Eagles. The loss has the potential to be a franchise-altering one, in either an extremely positive or negative way. However, it sparked an offseason of improvement for Kansas City this summer.
The Chiefs entered the offseason with limited resources but significant needs at critical positions. Kansas City freed up money to make moves by restructuring the contracts of Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones, the Chiefs gave themselves the room to make a few offseason moves.
Kansas City needs additional depth at several positions, including wide receiver and offensive line. Deficits at both position groups undoubtedly factored into the Chiefs' humbling Super Bowl loss. After making changes this offseason, Kansas City aims to bounce back next season.
ESPN recently released their Way Too Early rankings of each team entering the 2025 season, after most teams have made moves in free agency. Despite their disappointing Super Bowl loss, Adam Teicher of ESPN believes the Chiefs are the best team heading into next season.
"The addition of [Elijah] Mitchell didn't cost the Chiefs much (a little over $2 million on a one-year deal), and if he's healthy, he gives the team speed out of the backfield. That's been hard to find for Kansas City lately, as it lacked a breakaway threat at running back last season. Mitchell offers a nice contrast to Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco, the Chiefs' other top backs," Teicher said.
None of Kansas City's moves this offseason were ground-breaking. The Chiefs do not need to make such moves, as they are not far from another deep postseason run next season. However, they would likely want to add more pieces during this free agency period.
The Chiefs' roster may have more holes than in previous offseasons, and their Super Bowl loss was an ugly one. Still, Mahomes and the Chiefs are arguably the best team in the league heading into next season.
Kansas City gets every team's best shot every week, which will again be the case next season, even after their Super Bowl loss to the Eagles. However, this proves they are the best team in the National Football League.
