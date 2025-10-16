The Starting 11: Patrick Mahomes Can Surpass Peyton Manning Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – At Chiefs headquarters, it’s Rashee Rice Week and Raider Week all in one. Excitement is palpable, needless to say.
Patrick Mahomes’ first start against the Raiders was at the Oakland Coliseum in 2018. But no matter where they’ve called home, the volume goes up several notches when they’re on the Chiefs’ schedule.
“Oh, 100 percent,” Mahomes said Wednesday. “You feel that when you step in the building during Raider week. I mean, I’ve always said, it doesn't matter whether you're doing good, they're doing good, both doing good, both doing bad. This game, it means more to everybody, everybody that's playing in the game, both sides of the football.
“And so, you have to have that mentality. It's like, it's a true rivalry game. You don't have a lot of those in the NFL, and I'm blessed to be a part of it, because it really does bring out the best in both teams.”
Andy Reid agreed, calling the rivalry one of the NFL’s best version of a steeped-in-tradition college series.
Sunday marks Game No. 133 between the two original AFL franchises. Kansas City leads, 75-55-2, including wins in eight of the past nine meetings.
Here’s the Starting 11 for the Chiefs-Raiders battle in Week 7…
1-Peyton Manning in sight
Patrick Mahomes, who turned 30 on Sept. 17, enters Sunday with a 92-26 regular-season career record (.779) as a starting quarterback. He needs a win on Sunday to eclipse Hall of Famer Peyton Manning (92) for the most regular-season wins by a starting quarterback age 30-or-younger in NFL history.
- Additionally on Sunday, Mahomes with a 100.0-or-better passer rating would become the fourth player ever with 60 such games over his first nine NFL seasons. Russell Wilson (74), Dak Prescott (63) and Matt Ryan (61) are the others.
2-Number of the Week (32)
Including postseason, the Chiefs have not allowed a running back to reach 100 yards in 32 consecutive games. This season alone, the team has neutralized Saquon Barkley, Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Travis Etienne, David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. The last running back to reach 100 rushing yards against Steve Spagnuolo’s unit was the Raiders’ Zamir White (145) on Christmas Day, 2023. Las Vegas beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, 20-14.
According to Elias Sports Bureau, the team has a 25-game streak without a 100-yard rusher at any position. The last to do it was quarterback Lamar Jackson in the 2024 season opener at Arrowhead Stadium. That 25-game streak is the the NFL's longest active stretch.
3-The Red Tour
Taylor Swift was on her Red Tour on Sept. 15, 2013, the last time Travis Kelce played an NFL game and didn’t catch a pass. Tony Romo, who’ll call this week’s game for CBS, was the Cowboys’ quarterback that day, passing for 298 yards and three touchdowns. In Andy Reid’s second game as Chiefs head coach, Kansas City won, 17-16.
Since that day, Kelce has been on his own version of a red tour. His 180-game regular-season reception streak is both the longest active stretch in the NFL and longest in franchise history. Jerry Rice holds the NFL record, 274. Rice’s streak began as a 49ers rookie in 1985 and ended as a Raiders receiver on Sept. 19, 2004.
4-Spotlight – individual matchup
Kansas City center Creed Humphrey against Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu. Per The 33rd Team, Humphrey in 2025 has surrendered only two pressures on 253 pass-blocking snaps. The All-Pro’s 0.8 percent rate on pressures allowed in tops in the NFL – among all offensive linemen -- with a minimum of 100 such snaps.
Laulu, meanwhile, is tied with Maxx Crosby for the team lead with four sacks. The second-year player out of Oklahoma sacked Justin Herbert twice in Week 2.
5-Spotlight – team matchup
The Chiefs have to capitalize in the turnover battle on Sunday. Tampa Bay and Kansas City are tied for the fewest giveaways in the NFL this season, two. The Buccaneers and Chiefs are tied for the second-fewest turnovers over the first six weeks of any NFL season since 2000. Only the 2017 Chiefs, who committed just one turnover over the season’s first six weeks, had fewer.
The Raiders, meanwhile, are tied with Cincinnati for the most giveaways this season, 11.
6-Streak speak
in addition to Mahomes' 12-2 career record against the Raiders, he has 4,141 pass yards (295.8 per game), has accounted for 35 TDs (33 pass, two rush) and thrown five INTs. But perhaps most impressive is he's thrown for a TD pass in every start against the Raiders, 14 games entering Sunday.
7-Did you know?
Sunday’s game features three former New England Patriots wide receivers. In 2022, Jakobi Meyers, now with the Raiders, paired with Tyquan Thornton in the Patriots’ offense. The following year, after Meyers signed with Las Vegas as an unrestricted free agent, JuJu Smith-Schuster spent a season in New England with Thornton. Those two years marked the final seasons in the New England career of head coach Bill Belichick.
8-Under-the-radar storyline
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker and Chiefs safety Bryan Cook will meet in the defensive secondary on Sunday, but they first met as teammates from 2019-21 at the University of Cincinnati. Tucker got one-on-one practice reps against not only Cook but also Sauce Gardner and Coby Bryant, all NFL draft selections. The Bearcats advanced to the College Football Playoff twice during their time together, losing to Georgia and Alabama.
9-Trend time
There must’ve been something in the halftime orange slices at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 21. Since coming out of the locker room in that 22-9 victory over the Giants, the Chiefs’ offense has:
- 30 possessions, excluding kneeldowns
- 108 points (3.6 points/drive)
- 1,397 yards (46.6 yards/drive)
- 76 first downs (2.5 first downs/drive)
- one turnover
- eight punts
10-Rookie Road:
Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams, who began his college career at UNLV before transferring to Cal, owns a 53.0 passer rating when targeted this season (minimum 10 attempts). That mark ranks sixth in the entire NFL, according to PFSN.
11-And last but not least
Including postseason, Travis Kelce has 99 career touchdown receptions. With another on Sunday against the Raiders, he’ll become the fourth tight end in NFL history to reach that plateau (Antonio Gates 118, Tony Gonzalez 115, Rob Gronkowski 107). Kelce, who has 79 regular-season touchdowns, leads active NFL players at all positions with 20 postseason touchdowns.
Your best one-stop choice for information and breaking news from Chiefs Kingdom is OnSI; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, share your prediction for the Sunday noon kickoff by visiting our Facebook page (here).