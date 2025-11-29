The Top Kansas City Chiefs Defensive Performers vs the Cowboys

The Kansas City Chiefs' defense was unable to hold off the Dallas Cowboys' offense on Thanksgiving, as Kansas City fell back to a .500 record, sitting at 6-6 with five games left in the regular season. The Chiefs gave a valiant effort, but one of the top offenses in the NFL won this round.

Under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, the Chiefs have found a ton of defensive success; however, this year, things have been very up and down. While they average allow 19.3 points to their opponents, the Chiefs have allowed 26.5 points in games that they've lost.

According to Pro Football Focus' Premium Statistic feature, here were the top three defensive stars for the Chiefs against the Cowboys (minimum 30 snaps played).

3. S Jaden Hicks

The second-year safety had one of the best games of his season on Thursday, as he impressed in each area he was asked. Jaden Hicks' 2024 showed signs of promise, and in 2025, he's set new career highs in total tackles.

According to PFF, Hicks earned an overall grade of 75.0, a run defense grade of 60.2, a tackling grade of 45.6, a pass rush grade of 84.8 and a coverage grade of 69.9. Statistically, Hicks ended his day with five total tackles, four solo tackles, and had two passes defended, as well as one quarterback hit.

2. DT Chris Jones

This season has been filled with ups and downs for the veteran defensive tackle, but Week 13 marked the season's best performance from Chris Jones. Collecting four total tackles, two pressures, and two stops, Jones made his presence felt despite the losing effort.

According to PFF, Jones ended the game with an overall grade of 75.3, a run defense grade of 59.9, a tackling grade of 70.7, a pass rush grade of 78.2, and a coverage grade of 60.0.

1. LB Nick Bolton

The leader on defense for the Chiefs in Nick Bolton, came to play against the Cowboys. In the losing effort, Bolton collected a Chiefs-leading 11 total tackles, six solo tackles, two passes defended, and four stops.

According to PFF, Bolton earned an overall grade of 90.7, a run defense grade of 74.5, a tackling grade of 83.8, a pass rush grade of 57.0, and a coverage grade of 90.3. This marked the best performance for Bolton this season, earning season highs in overall grade, tackling, and coverage.

The Chiefs defense will need to be better overall if they have playoff aspirations .

