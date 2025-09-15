Chris Jones Shares Views on Missed Tush Push False Starts
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones spoke from the podium following a 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
To view his comments, watch below.
On the feeling in the locker room after an 0-2 start:
“It’s a little frustrated. You know, we’re all very competitive, and we all want to win. But we’re still 0-2 and I think lot of players are holding themselves accountable. We're a competitive team, so I think we're eager to figure this thing out and get back on the right track.”
On Eagles guards moving before the snap on multiple Tush Push plays Sunday:
“You know, sometimes can't get them all, all the calls right. And just because we see it, sometimes the official is 15, 20 feet away and sometimes can miss those small things. And we think he jumped multiple times. So, an official didn't see it, so it wasn't called and, you know, we just got to go play the next down.”
On whether the Chiefs early Tush Push movement on tape prior to the game:
“It happens. People jump all the time and just, you know, if the officials see it, they'll call it. I don't think they've seen it those few plays and we didn't get a call.”
On how the Chiefs can rally from 0-2 and right the ship:
“I think this is a moment for us to come together as a team. You know, a little adversity is tough, but adversity builds character. And we can come together. We got the team, we got the guys to figure this out and make a change.
“You know, it's only first quarter of the season. It's two games. You got 17 games. So, it's a long journey ahead. We can figure this thing out and get back on the right track with a win next week.”
On whether the defense took a step in the right direction after Week 1:
“I think we made some progression. Not all right, we still got areas we can get better in, but small progression is still progression.”
On the energy of the defense, having held Philadelphia to 216 total net yards:
“I think the energy was great. I think we were feeding off each other. I think we kept it up and maintained that type of level of energy throughout the whole game, and we got to continue to do that week in and week out. We can't pick one game and not do it in this game. I think it's something we can build off of, and just make sure we be consistent with it.”
On rookie Omarr Norman-Lott and his big second-half sack:
“It was a very physical sack. He's a huge guy with that ability. I think we drafted him second round just for that. He came out, made a big statement today, something we can build off of and add him to the rotation. Glad to have him back.”
On the Tush Push, and whether teams can ever find a solution to stop it:
We actually stopped it a couple times today, more than once. Even the last one, we thought we had the ball. We stopped them. So, we see them again, hopefully we stop them more.”
