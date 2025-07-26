Chiefs Special Teams Highlighted After Friday's Practice
When it comes to special teams, Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub is one of the best in the business. This summer, Coach Toub will be tested as he has several battles on his hands he ultimately is going to be called upon to settle.
The biggest battle in training camp, aside from the one at left tackle, will be to determine who the punter will be. For the first time in years, there is competition in training camp. Matt Araiza, the incumbent, is being tested by former University of Southern California punter Eddie Czaplicki, who was not drafted.
Araiza has been nicknamed "The Punt God", while Czaplicki won the Ray Guy Award in 2024, which goes to the best college punter in the country.
Toub likes them both and will let the competition play out as long as he can. He knows that with a 90-man roster, spots are at a premium. He might not be able to hang on to two punters throughout the entire preseason.
“As far as the punters go, it’s a good competition,” said Toub. “I think we have two NFL punters. I said that during the offseason. I still believe it. Matt has come in right now, and he’s probably got the edge over these first few days, but I expect — just because it was new for Eddie with all the fans and everything — I think Eddie will get better next week. But it’s a real competition — and obviously, we’re going to take it into the games and see who prevails on that thing.”
Toub also has some decisions to make with respect to the return specialists. There appear to be a few qualified candidates. Toub has to decide who will be back there for the season opener.
“Punt returner, I’m excited about Brashard [Smith],” said Toub. “He keeps getting better and better. [He] didn’t do it a lot in college, so this is new for him, but he’s really a good catcher.”
At the end of last season, Toub played Nikko Remigio as the punt returner and he is impressed with what he has seen this far.
“He doesn’t make any mistakes,” said Toub of Remigio. “He’ll catch every ball. He’s dependable.”
Wide receiver Xavier Worthy, he of the top speed ever in the history of the NFL Scouting Combine is, as Toub says, the best of the bunch. He just does not know if it is prudent to risk putting Worthy back there.
“He’s working back there as well,” said Toub. “That’s going to be a big question: whether I can use him or not. Obviously, I’d love to have him back there, especially in certain situations, because he’s the guy that can really be dynamic with his top-end speed. But obviously, you know it’s all going to depend on what’s going on with Rashee [Rice].”
