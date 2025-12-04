Chiefs’ Dave Toub Reveals 3 Interesting Points Before Texans Clash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Dave Toub generally doesn’t hold anything back, with his players or during press conferences. The assistant head coach and special teams coordinator was in December form on Thursday, too.
He had three enlightening things to say as the Chiefs (6-6) are fighting prepare for Houston (7-5) on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan).
Andy Reid’s decision to punt at Dallas was objective, not subjective:
Down 17-14 midway through the third quarter and facing fourth-and-4 from the Cowboys’ 44-yard line, the head coach took his offense off the field.
Instead of sending Harrison Butker on for a game-tying 61-yard field goal – within his 62-yard career long, and on turf under the AT&T Stadium roof – Reid opted for a Matt Araiza punt.
“We have a yard line every game,” Toub explained Thursday, noting the Chiefs needed 4 more yards. “And our yard line was the 40. So, 58 was the demarcation, the longest that we wanted to go there.
“And then, we wanted to play field position, obviously. And I was happy with Araiza; he did a nice job. I mean the whole game, really, we were able to create field position that entire game. So, I was pleased with that.”
Dameon Pierce, when ready, will get his shot on kickoffs
Last month, the Chiefs signed explosive running back Dameon Pierce to the practice squad. While Pierce is still learning Reid’s playbook, Toub said Pierce will have a home on kickoff returns when he’s ready.
“So, it'll be a minute before he gets to go,” Toub said Thursday. “I'm sure he wants to play badly. I haven't talked to him about it, but I can only imagine that he wants to play. It’s just a matter of learning the offense, and then, for me, he could probably play and do some things, but he's just not there yet.”
In special-teams language, December is ‘return season’
Travis Kelce isn’t the only one excited about cold weather. Dropping temperatures make Toub feel like playoffs, and that’s a good thing because the postseason is far from certain this year in Kansas City. Toub even has a special term for the frigid stretch run.
“I always talk about the cold weather as return season,” he said. “I mean, guys don't want to run down there and tackle in the cold weather. A lot of guys don't. I just think it gives you an advantage, a mental advantage, if you’ve had success in that kind of environment, and we have.”
Last season, Toub reminded everyone, Nikko Remigio returned a kickoff 36 yards against Houston in cold weather. The return man also hit an important 41-yard punt return in the cold against Buffalo in the AFC championship game.
