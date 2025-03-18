Analyst Predicts the Chiefs to Take a Step Back in 2025
The Kansas Chiefs are coming off one of the worst losses in head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes era in Kansas City. The Chiefs were dominated in last year's Super Bowl vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, not even standing a chance in that contest.
Now as the Chiefs look to move on from last season, they have lost key players and added players to fill in the spots for the departures. The Chiefs have approached this offseason very differently than they have in the previous years.
The Chiefs let go of some of their key players who have been part of their Super Bowl-winning teams and have been big to their team. But the Chiefs are looking to get better in different areas and looking to compete next season for an opportunity to get back to the big game.
The Chiefs' biggest problem was the offensive line last season. They have addressed the problem, but they have brought in an unproven offensive tackle in Jaylon Moore and moved on from Joe Thuney. Right now, the line is still a question mark as we depart free agency.
It is not a secret that the Chiefs are facing an uphill battle this offseason but we have seen before how the coaching staff and the players are ready for anything that the season throws at them. And you cannot forget that they have the best quarterback in the National Football League.
Still. long-time analyst Colin Cowherd believes that the Chiefs will be taking a huge step back in the 2025 NFL season.
"I will say this, I think Kansas City pulling back for a year because the offensive line is absolutely in flux," said Cowherd. "Their left tackle has never been a starting left tackle ... I think Kansas City. I predicted the 49ers and Dallas would pull back last year and they did. I am going to say Kansas City is going to pull back for a year. Their offensive line is in flux."
The Chiefs and Moore will have to prove the doubters and cynics wrong in 2025, but that is just fine. The Chiefs are used to proving people wrong, and perhaps they have found a gem in Moore.
