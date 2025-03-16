Chiefs' Travis Kelce Speaks on Regrets from Super Bowl Loss
The Kansas City Chiefs' offseason started with more questions than answers. They were coming off a deflating and horrible Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs had high hopes to make NFL history, but what happened in that game was something no one could have said they saw coming.
The Chiefs were not only defeated, but they did not even stand a chance. From the beginning to the end, they were outplayed in every way in that Super Bowl.
Even with having the best tight end in the game in Travis Kelce and the best quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, they both had one of the worst games of their career when their team was counting on them the most.
After the game for the Chiefs, all the attention was on Kelce because many were wondering if he would retire after the Super Bowl and would go out with having one of the worst performances in his NFL career.
Kelce did not have a straight answer right away; he took some time to think about his decision and even the Chiefs front office gave Kelce a deadline to make it.
The good news for the Chiefs and Chiefs kingdom this offseason is that Kelce is expected to be back next season and give it one last go around before he decides to retire. The Chiefs also have made moves this offseason that indicate that Kelce will be back.
Now Kelce has finally come out to speak about what happened in that Super Bowl loss, and he had some interesting comments about how he looks at that game now that he has processed what happened to him and his team.
"I am kicking myself for some of the tiny, tiny decisions that I made on the field," said Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on New Heights Podcast. "I was not the best leader myself ... it is a tough pill to swallow. It is a hard reality ... You hold onto it forever. I still remember the one I lost and like one play where I could have made a different call."
Now, Kelce and the Chiefs will turn the page to 2025. They will do everything they can to improve their team from last season and get ready to compete and get back to the Super Bowl next season.
