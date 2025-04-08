Crown of Chiefs Kingdom Apparently Has New Suitor
Last month, the Chiefs officially received rights to market three new countries as part of the NFL’s Global Markets Program: Spain, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. And like the U.K., the NFL’s resident dynasty – also known as Chiefs Kingdom - has a royal family.
The Hunt Family stewards a unique empire at the intersection of sports and popular entertainment. Patrick Mahomes’s accomplishments and endorsements have made him one of the world’s most popular individuals. Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift has helped grow the influence of both Kelce and the league. Since the team traded up in 2017 to draft Mahomes, the franchise has more than doubled in value.
Some might forget that the Hunts coined the term Super Bowl or that the AFC championship trophy bears the name of patriarch Lamar Hunt. Since Clark Hunt became CEO in 2010, the team has garnered 10 AFC West division titles, five conference championships in six years, and three Super Bowl victories.
But any royal family needs a succession plan. Hunt and his wife, Tavia, have three children. The eldest of those three and next in line to the reins of the franchise is celebrity influencer Gracie Hunt, who has more than half a million followers on her Instagram page.
The New York Post reported Monday that Gracie, who owns a master’s degree from the University of Kansas and once earned the crown of Miss Kansas USA, apparently teased a budding romance over the weekend. Tipping her cap to Swift with lyrics from the artist’s 2020 single Invisible String, Hunt depicted an unknown suitor at Arrowhead Stadium.
Unknown because, apparently, former suitor Cody Keith, a real estate broker who once played quarterback at East Carolina, was not mentioned or shown. Sorry, Cody.
George Washington and Alexander Hamilton might be interested to know – if they were alive – that an astounding number of fans closely monitor these off-the-field developments with regard to the NFL’s royal family.
That family includes a pair of Southern Methodist students, son Knobel and his younger sister Ava. Knobel plays soccer for the Mustangs. Ava is a cheerleader for the school.
Oh, and by the way, the 2025 NFL Draft is in 16 days.
