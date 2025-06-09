Defensive Area Chiefs Need to Improve On in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs muscled their way to a 15-2 record with an injury-filled roster. One of the biggest reasons the Chiefs were successful last season was due to their defense, which played a massive part in the franchise's countless one-score victories in 2024.
They even brought in extra defensive contributors this offseason, both through pro free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. Adding to the defense is never the wrong route to go, as the old saying goes, "defense wins games". And seeing how the Chiefs' schedule is laid out, they're going to need their defense to come through.
However, one area of the defensive scheme jumps off the page from last season, and that was their quarterback sack numbers. As a roster, the Chiefs collected 39 quarterback sacks and ranked 19th in the National Football League. Seeing how successful they've been in the past with the category, the Chiefs need to improve that going forward.
George Karlaftis is going to be the biggest contributor in this area, as he has been one of the better edge rushers in the NFL over the past few seasons. Last year, he took a step back. In 2023, Karlaftis collected 10.5 sacks, whereas last season he totaled eight.
In 2023, the Chiefs ranked second in the league in quarterback sacks with 57, which played a large role in them winning the Super Bowl that season. The defense might have been the only strong asset from their recent loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but given that the offense struggled so much, the defense had no chance to catch their breath on the sidelines, leading to their defeat.
Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has been the best coordinator in the NFL for several seasons. That being said, it has to become a priority this season to increase these numbers. The likes of a healthy Charles Omenihu and Mike Danna should both help the cause as well.
If the Chiefs can increase their sacks to what we saw in 2023, the Chiefs will be one of the most difficult teams to defeat in 2025. Not only are they looking for revenge following an embarrassing end to 2024, but they want to prove they're still the team to beat in the AFC.
