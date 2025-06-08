Will the Chiefs Defense Lead The Way Again?
The Kansas City Chiefs won a lot of games last season and got to the Super Bowl because of how well their defense played leading up to the big game. The Chiefs' defense was one of the best defenses in the National Football League. If it were not for their defense, who knows where the Chiefs would have been last season? The defense led the way for them, and they will look to improve next season.
Even when the defense did not play their best, late in games, they were able to get those critical stops when the team needed it the most. Most of those wins that came by one score or less were because the Chiefs' defense came up with a stop to end the game or to allow the offense to go out there and win the game.
The Chiefs' ability to keep defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo on their coaching staff this offseason was a big boost for the team. He is one of the best, if not the best, defensive coordinators in the NFL. Last season, he worked wonders with the defense, and in 2025, he will have to do the same and some more because of the turnover the Chiefs had on the defensive side this offseason.
That is why the Chiefs' offense will have to step it up next season. As much as we want to say the Chiefs' defense will be good next season, we do not know what we are going to get from them. They had a lot of moving parts, and they will have new players playing important positions, and some will be young players. It could be a struggle early on, but they could get better as the season goes on.
Certainly, the Chiefs will be able to lean on their defense next season, but they do not want it to be like last season. Because if they have an offense that is struggling and a defense that is still finding its footing, it can cause big problems for the Chiefs next season.
One thing we do know is the Chiefs' coaching staff has done a great job over the years in putting the right players in place and setting them up for success, no matter if they are new or returning players.
