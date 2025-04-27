Draft Report Card: Chiefs Score Resoundingly High Grades
Here’s the roundup of grades from national analysts for the Kansas City Chiefs on their 2025 draft, including a final list of players selected with a spotlight on first-rounder Josh Simmons from Ohio State.
• Round 1: No. 31: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
• Round 2: No. 63: Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee
• Round 3: No. 66: Ashton Gillotte, edge, Louisville
• Round 3: No. 85: Nohl Williams, CB, California
• Round 4: No. 133: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
• Round 5: No. 156: Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Oregon
• Round 7: No. 228: Brashard Smith, RB, SMU
Rob Maaddi, Associated Press – Grade: A
“Got tremendous value with OT Josh Simmons (32). DL Omarr Norman-Lott (63) and edge Ashton Gillotte (66) bolster the pass rush instantly. CB Nohl Williams (85) went higher than expected but can cover. WR Jalen Royals (133) could be fun go to watch in Andy Reid’s offense. LB Jeffrey Bassa (156) and RB Brashard Smith (228) are potential late-round steals.”
Pro Football Focus – Overall draft grade: A
(On fifth-round selection Jeffrey Bassa) “Bassa began his career at Oregon as a safety before making more of an impact as an off-ball linebacker. Throughout his career, he’s shown a good ability as an effective blitzer, which fits very well within Spagnuolo’s defensive scheme.”
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – Grade: A-minus
“General manager Brett Veach did work in this draft. Simmons can be a long-term answer at left tackle. He just needs to get healthy. Norman-Lott and Gillotte are high-upside pass-rushing options at defensive tackle and edge rusher, respectively. Williams is the pesky man-to-man cornerback Steve Spagnuolo will adore, and Royals has a game very reminiscent of Rashee Rice -- he rocks after the catch. Veach found quality players at clear need positions. I like the receiving upside of Smith in Round 7.”
Pro Football Network – Grade: A-minus
“The Kansas City Chiefs are as well-oiled a machine as any of the 32 organizations. With Andy Reid and Brett Veach entering their ninth year as a coach-GM partnership, it’s no surprise to see that the Chiefs were well in-tune with their roster needs, snatching up values that should give Kansas City ever opportunity to reach its sixth Super Bowl in seven seasons. … The Chiefs don’t necessarily need any of their rookies to occupy huge roles right away, so the payoff for this class might not come in 2025. But for the Chiefs’ dynasty to sustain itself, consistently hitting on contributors on rookie contracts is a must. The early reviews suggest this class has a strong chance at producing multiple contributors to keep Mahomes contending for Super Bowls into his 30s.”
Ryan Dunleavy, New York Post – Grade: A-minus
“Simmons is coming off season-ending surgery but should be a Week 1 starter on a team that needs to better protect Patrick Mahomes. Norman-Lott plugs a hole created in free agency. Williams led the FBS with seven interceptions last season. Royals had 15 touchdown catches in 2023.”
Matt Verderame, Sports Illustrated – Grade: B-plus
“The Chiefs authored one of the league’s best drafts this weekend. General manager Brett Veach found a steal in Royals, who was widely projected as a Day 2 choice. Kansas City also nabbed three defenders on Friday, including Norman-Lott, who should contribute as a rookie on pass-rushing downs next to Chris Jones. In the first, Simmons is the ultimate boom-or-bust pick as an incredibly talented left tackle coming off a torn patellar tendon. If he works out, this draft will be a grand slam.”
Charles McDonald and Nate Tice, Yahoo! Sports – Grade: B-plus
“The Chiefs have to be giddy about coming away with Josh Simmons. He had top-10 level talent and might have been the first tackle taken off the board if healthy. His knee injury dropped his stock, but the Chiefs benefit and have Jaylon Moore on the roster to hold the fort until Simmons is 100 percent. The Chiefs might not have to worry about left tackle for a long time if he comes back even close to healthy. Kansas City seemed to want to add pass rushing juice on Day 2, coming away with Omarr Norman-Lott and Ashton Gillotte. Both pass rush-first type players might not be great against the run, but they can create pressure and ease the load off of Chris Jones and Steve Spagnuolo’s blitzing. Jeffrey Bassa is an off-ball linebacker who is a strong tackler (something the Chiefs have been prioritizing in recent years). He can end up starting down the road. And the Chiefs capped off their draft with the speedy Brashard Smith, a converted receiver who can (obviously) catch and adds an explosive play element to the Chiefs' run game that they’ve desperately needed.”
Nate Davis, USA Today – Grade: B (14th overall among 32 teams)
“After watching their defense and blocking collapse in Super Bowl 59, HC Andy Reid and GM Brett Veach targeted fortifications – first-round LT Josh Simmons the most intriguing, particularly if he’s available ahead of schedule coming off the torn patellar tendon he suffered last October. Reid expressed confidence in Simmons’ progress, so the Chiefs might have committed quite the heist. Second-round DT Omarr Norman-Lott, third-round DE Ashton Gillotte and third-round CB Nohl Williams could all provide valuable reps immediately, the latter potentially allowing All-Pro Trent McDuffie to revert to slot duties.”
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE