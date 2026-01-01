How Taylor Swift Surprised One Employee at Chiefs' Christmas Game

The Kansas City Chiefs did not have the outcome they wanted on Christmas Day in Week 17. The Chiefs fell short of a win over their AFC West division rival, the Denver Broncos.

This was a game that the Chiefs did not have any business being in, but you know how division games go at times. And this one came down to the wire, and the Chiefs were not able to make a play at the end to win it. That did not stop the Chiefs from appreciating their fans on their last time at Arrowhead Stadium for the 2025 season.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts during the second half against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Taylor Swift Shows great gesture at Chiefs Christmas Day game

Popstar Taylor Swift was in attendance for what could have been her future husband, Travis Kelce's, finally game at Arrowhead. Kelce will have to make another tough and hard decision this offseason, whether he wants to retire or come back for another season in the NFL. Swift did not leave the game before leaving a big surprise present for one Arrowhead employee.

"Robyn Gentry, a stadium employee at Arrowhead, was working a shift during the Chiefs' Christmas home game last week when she noticed a few VIPs coming her way. Gentry said in a Facebook post that she saw Donna Kelce followed by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce making their way through the stadium, with Swift personally greeting workers who were spending their Christmas at Arrowhead that night," said Kristen Wong of Sports Illustrated.

Aug 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift during the fourth quarter between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Gentry said Swift wished her a Merry Christmas and then gave her a very generous tip:

"I was working at Arrowhead for the Chiefs game on Christmas Day. I was doing my end-of-season to-do list, talking with my coworkers, when security came to walk through. First it was Momma Kelce, then it was Travis, and then Taylor," Gentry wrote on Facebook. "She was running around telling everyone merry Christmas and came towards me, saying thank you so much for working on Christmas, please take this, Merry Christmas."

"My mind just froze. Of course, I said Merry Christmas and thank you so much. She and Travis were smiling so big and just kept saying merry Christmas, thank you for working Christmas, but then they were gone, and I stopped to look at what was in my hand.... $600."

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift celebrates after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I immediately started crying... Still haven't spent any, but I wanted to share the story with people who will appreciate it with me," wrote Gentry

