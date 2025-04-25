Analysts Grade Chiefs Selection of Josh Simmons
On Thursday night, after the Chiefs drafted Josh Simmons with the last pick of the first round, Booger McFarland said he had the same injury when he played for the Indianapolis Colts. The two-time Super Bowl champion said he needed at least a calendar year before he felt back to normal.
Simmons, a 6-5, 317-pound tackle from Ohio State, sustained a patellar injury in his left knee during the first half of an Oct. 12 loss at Oregon. And while he's much younger than McFarland at the time of the injury, and can capitalize on advances in rehabilitation, the Chiefs don't need to be in a hurry. They signed Jaylon Moore to at least begin the season at left tackle.
The ensuing season-ending surgery allowed Simmons to slide to the Chiefs at the end of the first round, after a late-night trade with Philadelphia that netted Kansas City an additional fifth-round choice (164) for moving down one slot to pick Simmons. The Eagles took linebacker Jihaad Campbell at 31.
Kansas City was widely projected to take an offensive lineman, potentially another Ohio State prospect. In the end, the selection of Simmons drew rave reviews from NFL analysts. Here’s a roundup of how the Chiefs’ selection was graded.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports – Grade: A+
“He's the best tackle in this class when healthy. The Chiefs won't be forced to rush him back from a torn patella, but he will be their left tackle of the future. I love this pick.”
Christian D’Andrea, USA Today – Grade: A
“Maybe Jaylon Moore is the answer to the Chiefs’ offensive tackle woes. But it’s more likely Simmons, who started from Day 1 as a redshirt freshman at San Diego State and then upon arrival in Columbus, is the key to keep Patrick Mahomes upright and thriving. … Simmons is a bit lean, but his 320-pound frame belies a combination of nimble feet and solid lower body power. He only gave up a single sack in 19 games as a Buckeye, though he missed the latter half of 2024’s championship run due to injury. He’s similarly effective clearing space in the run game or keeping pockets clean. While his relative lack of bulk could leave him vulnerable to power rushers and keep his game tape moderately pancake-free, he’s a proven player who should be an immediate boost to Kansas City’s blocking.”
Gilberto Manzano, Sports Illustrated – Grade: B
“The Chiefs are rolling the dice on Simmons, who probably would have heard his name called a lot sooner if he hadn’t injured his knee in October to cut short his senior year. ...
After starting his collegiate career as a right tackle for San Diego State, Simmons ascended as one of the best left tackles in the country. The nimble 6' 5", 317-pound lineman started 13 games at left tackle in 2023 before suffering a knee injury six games into his ’24 season.”
Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic – Grade: A
“Patrick Mahomes isn’t the only reason why the Chiefs are elite. Kansas City’s ability to find outstanding value at the bottom of the first round year after year is something to behold – and the Chiefs have done it again. If Simmons hadn’t hurt his knee in October (he expects to be ready for the start of the 2025 season), he might’ve been a top-10 pick in this draft. He might’ve been the first offensive lineman taken in this draft. His tape was outstanding when healthy last year as he moves around like a 300-pound basketball player out there. The upside here is terrific, so long as Simmons’ injury situation doesn’t linger. I love this pick.”
Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News – Grade: A-
“The Chiefs did sign former 49ers backup Jaylon Moore to address their issue at tackle but they couldn't pass up a chance to get a second potential starter to upgrade from Jawaan Taylor and Wanya Morris. Moore could end up starting on the right side with Simmons getting groomed and quickly developed for left tackle.”
Charles McDonald, Yahoo! Sports – Grade: A
“Josh Simmons didn’t play much of the season after suffering a torn patellar tendon last year, but he can be a bit of a stash pick for a team that desperately needs it. If Simmons can get back to full strength, he should legitimately be one of the best tackles in the NFL. Simmons is the perfect kind of pick for a team that’s never going to be picking high.”
