NFL Draft: Would This Chiefs Trade Make Sense?
The Kansas City Chiefs have been a very active team this offseason. The Chiefs were expected to lose key free agents, which they did, but many expected them to remain quiet in free agency.
But they did the opposite. The Chiefs addressed some of those areas in free agency by signing some players that will fit their team and their scheme.
Now the Chiefs will look to get better by drafting and finding talent in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft next month. We have seen the Chiefs, over recent drafts, find talent and players that come in and have a major impact on the franchise right away. Chiefs' general manager Brett Veach has done his job well and he will do his best to fill in the remaining holes on the depth chart.
The Chiefs can make another draft trade to move up in the first round if they feel like they have a player on their board that they cannot miss on in the draft.
Draft analyst Chad Reuter has a draft trade going down between the Chiefs and their AFC Rival the Baltimore Ravens.
Reuter has the Chiefs moving up in the first round from 31st overall to 27th overall and getting the 136th overall pick from the Ravens.
In return the Ravens move down to 31st overall and get the 95th overall pick from the Chiefs.
The Chiefs will likely be looking to bolster their offensive and defensive lines early in April's draft to avoid being dominated in the trenches as they were in Super Bowl LIX. Exchanging mid-round picks with the Ravens would increase their chances of landing defensive tackle Walter Nolen, to play beside All-Pro Chris Jones, or an offensive linemen, such as Tyler Booker, Aireontae Ersery, Jonah Savaiinaea or Grey Zabel.
The Ravens have a strong roster, so some of their eight Day 3 picks could have a tough time making the squad. But by turning one of those picks into a Day 2 selection, Baltimore could improve its chances of finding a guy who will earn a roster spot when the season starts.
The Ravens have had recent success addressing needs even after falling back a few spots, picking up center Tyler Linderbaum after a two-slot drop in 2022 and receiver Hollywood Brown in a three-spot move in 2019. Watch for the team to lock up a defensive back or one of the top remaining offensive linemen after the trade.
Would this trade make sense for the Chiefs, though?
They would be helping an AFC rival pick up key draft picks, and mid-round picks are still important for a Chiefs team that had cap space issues before restructuring Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones.
The Chiefs need to find an impact player, but this is one trade they should pass on.
