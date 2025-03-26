Chiefs Need to Continue Adding Youth to Roster
The Kansas City Chiefs' offseason has been filled with many players coming and going. The Chiefs knew that after last season, they were going to have to make some tough decisions, and that is exactly what they have done before they started getting ready for next season.
The Chiefs have one thing on their mind, and that is getting back to the Super Bowl and winning it.
The Chiefs have lost more key players than they have gained so far. That does not mean that they cannot have a better team for next season, but they still have a lot to address this offseason. And there are plenty of opportunities to do that still, and one of them is the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
The Chiefs have done a great job so far of filling up some missing spots on the roster and they will continue to look for ways they can improve their roster. The Chiefs still have needs on the offensive side of the ball and on the defensive side. But whether they choose defense or offense, they need to make sure they fill up some of those spots with young players.
The Chiefs' defense was a strong point of their team last season and the biggest reason why they made it to the Super Bowl. Now the Chiefs have to build off that and put young players on the side of the ball to fly around and make plays.
Veteran Chris Jones can not get to the quarterback all the time by himself, and the Chiefs need other defensive linemen getting in the mix as well, and that is something that was not there last season.
"With the addition of left tackle Jaylon Moore in free agency, the Chiefs' biggest priority should be to continue building their defensive line," said Nate Taylor of The Athletic.
"One of the most underrated parts of the Chiefs' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX was how little effect their pass rush had against quarterback Jalen Hurts. Adding more youth and talent around pass rusher Chris Jones and defensive ends George Karlaftis and Charles Omenihu would be a shrewd decision for general manager Brett Veach."
The Chiefs will be looking in the draft to get players that best fit their scheme, and they have find success in replacing players by drafting their same position.
