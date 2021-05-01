2021 NFL Draft: Kansas City Chiefs Recap and UDFA Tracker

Now that the 2021 NFL Draft is over for the Kansas City Chiefs, let's take a look at how they did and the moves they continue to make post-draft.

The picks are in! The Kansas City Chiefs' 2021 draft class is complete. In an effort to bolster the roster of a Super Bowl contender, Brett Veach and his staff have added six new players to the team via draft picks. They will continue to add talent from the undrafted free agent (UDFA) pool as well. Let's recap what moves the Chiefs have made thus far.

Draft Picks

Round 2, pick 58: Nick Bolton (LB, Missouri)

Nick Bolton, a player that many people in Chiefs circles are familiar with, is now a member of the team. He tested poorly at his pro day but remains an instinctive, smart player who could captain Steve Spagnuolo's defense one day. The year one value of this pick may not be great, but Bolton will eventually get an extended opportunity to live up to expectations. This was a forward-thinking pick by the Chiefs that also adds instant depth to the linebacking corps.

In drafting Creed Humphrey, the Chiefs managed to secure one of the best interior offensive linemen in this draft class. Humphrey has a sky-high football IQ and had a historically impressive pro day performance. He should compete for a starting job early on and projects as the team's center of the future. The front office made a concerted effort to protect Patrick Mahomes, and the selection of Humphrey is a continuation of that.

This was a little early for my liking but nevertheless, Joshua Kaindoh is a very intriguing pick and a player who boasts a high ceiling for a Day 3 prospect. He tested very well at Florida State's pro day and fits Steve Spagnuolo's size parameters. Kaindoh is a blank canvas that the Chiefs can paint however they choose. His inconsistent college tape and injury history are concerns but ultimately, this is a fun pick and one that could pay dividends down the road.

Round 5, pick 162: Noah Gray (TE, Duke)

The No. 2 tight end situation has been a sore spot for the Chiefs in recent years, and Noah Gray could solve that problem for a few seasons. He's undersized but other than that, he has a very good athletic profile and figures to be a promising "move" tight end for the team. The Chiefs can get creative with him and use him as an H-back if they so choose. Gray is a solid player, and this pick may represent a changing of the guard behind Travis Kelce in the long run.

Cornell Powell burst onto the scene as a fifth-year senior at Clemson and while he isn't necessarily an exciting pick, he has the potential to be a very productive receiver for the Chiefs. His size, strength and willingness to work throughout the rep give him a definite floor as an impact player to a certain degree. If he can fine-tune his already solid route running, Powell could turn out to be a hidden gem.

Round 6, pick 226: Trey Smith (OG, Tennessee)

The Chiefs' pursuit of offensive linemen continued near the end of Day 3, resulting in the heavy-handed Trey Smith entering the fold. He's a mauler who goes against some of what the team traditionally does on the ground but as a pass protector, he makes a ton of sense. He also had a terrific pro day. There are some medical concerns surrounding Smith (blood clots) but if everything checks out there, this could turn out to be a very good pick.

UDFA Tracker

6:10 PM Saturday: The Chiefs have agreed to terms with Zayne Anderson, a linebacker prospect from BYU. This signing was originally reported by The Kansas City Star's Sam McDowell.

6:13 PM Saturday: Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, SMU quarterback Shane Buchele is signing with the Chiefs.

6:17 PM Saturday: Linebacker Riley Cole is headed to Kansas City, initially announced by SportsTrust Advisors agency.

This story will be continually updated with undrafted free agent news.