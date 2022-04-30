The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up Day Two of the NFL Draft by adding a wide receiver and a couple of defensive pieces to the puzzle. It’s been a good draft so far for the Chiefs, as the team has received great value with each of their picks.

General manager Brett Veach needs to continue that trend moving into Day Three of the draft. There will be plenty of players who could be good value to the Chiefs where they pick. The remaining picks Kansas City currently has left in the arsenal include Nos. 135, 158, 233, 243, 251 and 259. Those selections include one fourth-round pick, one fifth-round pick and four seventh-rounders.

With that in mind, here are some of the best available players left by position group.

Offensive line

Offensive line

Names to know: Daniel Faalele, Rasheed Walker, Kellen Diesch, Vederian Lowe, Dare Rosenthal

Any of these guys would look great as depth pieces in the Chiefs' offensive line room. Faalele, Walker, and Diesch are likely round-four guys. Rosenthall and Lowe could be taken anywhere from the fifth to seventh rounds. Veach could definitely use one of the Chiefs' Day Three selections on an offensive lineman to beef up their depth.



Wide receivers

Wide receivers

Names to know: Justyn Ross, Erik Ezukanma, Isaiah Weston

The Chiefs already took a wide receiver, but they could double up and take another on Day Three. Ross and Ezukanma will probably be taken in the fourth or fifth round, while Weston could be a seventh-round flyer selection. Weston likely popped up on some teams' radars in recent weeks after running a 4.4-second 40-yard dash and has the size (6’3”, 214 pounds) that would be attractive to teams looking to throw a dart at the board late in the draft.



Tight ends

Tight ends

Names to know: Derrick Deese Jr., Austin Allen, Chase Allen

These are all guys who will likely be seventh-round selections. At this point, I don’t think Veach will throw a fourth- or fifth-round pick at tight end since the Chiefs took Noah Gray with a fifth-round pick last year. Any of these guys offer late-round upside that could at least get them a look in camp and even the preseason to see if they might be able to stick on the practice squad. There's even a slight chance to make the team if there are injuries on the depth chart leading up to the season.



Running backs

Running backs

Names to know: Isaiah Spiller, Dameon Pierce, Ty Chandler, Jerome Ford, Hassan Haskins, Tyler Badie, Kevin Harris, Tyler Allgeier, Tyler Goodson, Kennedy Brooks

There are a lot of talented running backs left in this draft. This is probably the most enticing position of Day Three for the Chiefs. They could take one in any remaining round, but it’s hard to predict where any of these guys will be taken at this point. There is a treasure trove of talent to be had with this position group and Veach said as much in a press conference last week, hinting that rounds six and seven are the sweet spot for running backs this year.



Interior defensive linemen

Interior defensive linemen

Names to know: Perrion Winfrey, Neil Farrell Jr., Matthew Butler, Eric Johnson

At this point, it’s hard to say where these guys will be drafted. Winfrey and Farrell will likely be gone by the time the Chiefs pick. Butler will likely go in the fourth round but could slip to the fifth. Eric Johnson is likely to go in the sixth or seventh round. Winfrey is probably the only one who would get playing time right away, but Butler and Johnson have upside and could be depth pieces.



EDGE

EDGE

Names to know: Kingsley Enagbare, Micheal Clemons, Isaiah Thomas

These three players are likely to go in the fourth round but if the Chiefs wanted to add another pass-rusher for depth, they are clearly the best available that fit the “Spags type” of defensive end. If they really like one of them, they could trade up in the fourth round to ensure they get their guy. Since they added George Karlaftis on Day One, it isn’t a pressing need, but depth is always welcome.



Cornerbacks

Cornerbacks

Names to know: Tariq Woolen, Coby Bryant, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Mario Goodrich, Mykael Wright

Woolen, Bryan and Armour-Davis are all likely fourth-round talents, while Goodrich and Wright are currently projected to go anywhere thereafter. Goodrich would be a great story, as he played high school football at Lee’s Summit West before attending college at Clemson. Wright is a versatile secondary piece who has a knack for forcing turnovers and can be used on punt and kick return duty if the staff sees him as a fit in that role.

The Chiefs have enough picks that they can still fill a few needs and gather more depth for the team as they head into the summer. There is a chance the team could make another trade or two if it wants to consolidate some of its picks. Maybe the Chiefs trade one of their seventh-rounders and pick up an extra sixth for the 2023 NFL Draft that will be taking place in Kansas City. Regardless of whatever happens, it will be another fun day of draft watching ahead.

