Seahawks Give Clear Blueprint for Chiefs' Return to Super Bowl

Super Bowl LX turned out to be a unique championship, one the likes of which the NFL hasn't seen in a long time, for a variety of different reasons. For one, at just 42 total points scored, it was the lowest-scoring title bout the league has seen since 2021.



The Kansas City Chiefs won't ever forget that one, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shut down their high-powered offense en route to a 31-9 rout. Speaking of KC, Super Bowl LX was only the second one in the last seven years not to feature the Chiefs. Like 29 other teams, Kansas City was stuck as mere spectators. Hopefully, General Manager Brett Veach and the rest of the brass were taking notes from the Seahawks to ensure that the Chiefs get back to the big dance.



Dec 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) defends during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Seahawks show where Chiefs need to improve



The Kansas City Chiefs have to find a way to continue their modern dynasty this offseason and prove that 2025 was a bump in the road rather than the end of an empire. After a 6-11 finish, though, they have their work cut out for them. Patrick Mahomes may have gone down with a season-ending ACL tear, but KC was already 6-7 and staring down elimination from playoff contention when he got injured.



The Chiefs have gotten to the Super Bowl five times in this era through two different methods. Between 2019 and 2022, they rode the strength of Mahomes and a historically effective passing attack. They returned to the championship round two more times in the 2023 and 2024 NFL seasons, largely thanks to an incredible defense and the clutch play of Mahomes.



KENNETH WALKER III IS SUPER BOWL LX MVP. #SBLX pic.twitter.com/YJyekPJK5g — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026

This past year, the Chiefs took severe steps back on both sides of the ball, despite their quarterback still playing at an MVP level. This offseason, Kansas City and General Manager Brett Veach have to figure out how to get this roster back to title contention with limited resources. The Seattle Seahawks' 29-13 Super Bowl LX victory over the New England Patriots just showed the Chiefs what their priorities should be in the draft and free agency.



Sam Darnold's redemption arc has been an incredible story, as has Jaxon Smith-Njigba's Offensive Player of the Year campaign. However, the Seahawks' passing attack paled in comparison to the Chiefs', despite Kansas City's offensive regression this past season. Seattle coasted through the postseason and won it all behind an elite defense and the playmaking of their star running back, Kenneth Walker III, who capped off his torrid playoff run with a Super Bowl MVP award. The Chiefs have put off investing in their rushing attack for far too long, and it's clear that their defensive depth needs replenishing. Addressing those two needs should be their clear goals this spring.

