1 Underrated Running Back Chiefs Could Sign to “Prove-It” Contract

The Kansas City Chiefs have put off identifying a reliable running back for far too long. This past 2025 NFL season should be the last of the Isiah Pacheco experiment. He'll enter unrestricted free agency this offseason unless General Manager Brett Veach signs him to an extension before then, but it'd be in the best interest of the team to let him walk.



In four years, the former seventh-round pick has only had one decent campaign, and he's failed to stay healthy enough to prove that he can be a dependable contributor for a team with annual title aspirations. The Seattle Seahawks just won the Super Bowl behind the strength of a deep defense and an explosive ground game, led by Kenneth Walker III. If the Chiefs want to return to championship contention and extend their dynasty with Patrick Mahomes, Seattle's formula has to be the blueprint for their approach this offseason.



Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) runs the ball against Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Chiefs can add a difference-maker at a bargain



The Kansas City Chiefs need to upgrade at the running back spot. They've tried to get by with bargain-bin pickups for years to no avail. The problem is, they have no choice but to try to find a gem this offseason, too. KC is slated to be $58 million over the salary cap for 2026. General Manager Brett Veach should be able to create some flexibility by restructuring some of the contracts on the ledger, but the team won't be able to afford a big-name free agent running back.



The Chiefs could spend one of their top draft picks on a ball-carrier like Notre Dame Heisman finalist Jeremiyah Love, but they have plenty of holes on the roster to fill. Using one of their few premium assets at running back might be too rich a price to pay for a team with so many needs on the depth chart. That brings Veach back to free agency. He'll have to find someone who won't be a top target and could be persuaded to sign a team-friendly deal, someone like former Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle.



Rico Dowdle 26 TOUCHES, 234 YDS, 1 TD vs MIA Today, Week 5. https://t.co/XtKcw2yaCJ pic.twitter.com/KOSSzgC2ef — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) October 5, 2025

This past season, he exploded onto the scene, taking over for an injured Chuba Hubbard in Week 15. In the five games after Hubbard went down, Dowdle became the RB1, tallying 652 rushing yards and five total touchdowns. After that torrid stretch, though, his production slowed significantly, and he was relegated to split-backfield duties with Hubbard again.

Still, Pro Football Focus's Mason Cameron saw enough from Dowdle to dub him the fourth-best free agent running back this offseason: "Dowdle is at his best when running behind pull blocks. He generated 6.5 yards per attempt while ripping off nine runs of 10 or more yards on power, counter and pull-lead concepts in 2025, both of which placed him inside the top five among qualifying backs."



With Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator, the Chiefs mostly used zone-running concepts, with a mix of power, counter, and pin-pull designs that Dowdle thrived with in Carolina. At this point in his career, Dowdle is likely looking for one handsome long-term contract.

With the financial landscape around the league and the handful of star running backs available in free agency this offseason, though, he might not get the payday he's seeking. If so, it could behoove him to sign with a contender like Kansas City on a one-year, "prove-it" deal to bolster his resume.

Chiefs Kingdom, to see if Kansas City can steal Rico Dowdle in free agency, register for a FREE newsletter with the latest information sent each morning …SIGN UP HERE NOW.