NFL Draft

Chiefs Draft Kentucky OT Darian Kinnard with No. 145 Overall Pick

The Chiefs trade up in the fifth round and add to an already loaded draft class.

Shortly after selecting Fayetteville State cornerback Joshua Williams with pick No. 135 in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs and general manager Brett Veach quickly got back to work. At the end of the fourth round, the Chiefs executed a trade-up that saw Kansas City give up pick Nos. 158 and 233 in exchange for the Seattle Seahawks' 145th overall pick. At that slot, the Chiefs are picking Kentucky offensive tackle Darian Kinnard. 

University of Kentucky offensive lineman Darian Kinnard speaks to the media during SEC Media Days at the Hyatt Regency in Hoover, Ala., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.] Sec Media Days Kentucky

The Chiefs' offensive tackle position is relatively stacked heading into the 2022 season, starting with left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. With that said, right tackle Lucas Niang's short- and long-term standing with the team is less than cemented as he recovers from yet another injury. Geron Christian and Andrew Wylie will help insulate the tackle group in 2022, but Kinnard can be a great option as well both now and later. Kinnard has primary tackle experience but is also flexible to kick inside to guard.

The NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated recently broke down Kinnard's game, praising his experience and sheer power:

Darian Kinnard has two years of experience as the starting right tackle for the Kentucky Wildcats. He is projected for that same starting spot this upcoming season as well. Kinnard is an instant impact blocker, especially in the run game where he demonstrates the raw power and will to maul defenders. His power will absolutely translate to the next level. His only real deficiency may lie in pass protection where his slow feet will allow speedy, bendy edge rushers to get the best of him. Even with this being true, Kinnard’s length and strength saves him on the majority of those types of plays. 

Kinnard didn't stand out in a major way in pre-draft athletic testing, although his size at the guard position is terrific. The Relative Athletic Score database has him classified as a guard, rather than a tackle.

