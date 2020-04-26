Willie Gay Jr.’s final season at Mississippi State didn’t go according to plan.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ second-round pick found himself caught up in an NCAA investigation tied to academic misconduct involving a tutor who completed general chemistry for him and nine other members of the Bulldog football team.

The NCAA passed on an eight-game suspension to the players connected to the self-reported violation in August.

“I cried for four days straight when I found out about my suspension,” Gay told reporters in a conference call on Friday night. “I prayed. I talked to my Mom, I talked to a lot of people. I said 'this could either make or break me.’ I sucked it up. If you never knew I was suspended, you would've thought I was going in every day getting ready to play Alabama. I made sure I kept that mentality.”

The violation wasn’t the only issue to follow Gay. During the 2018 Egg Bowl against Ole Miss, he was ejected after gaining two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Another ejection occurred against Kentucky last season.

Gay’s name was further tarnished prior due to an altercation in practice before the Music City Bowl against Louisville. The incident broke Mississippi State quarterback Garrett Schrader’s orbital bone.

General Manager Brett Veach and Kansas City’s scouting department dug into each of the incidents with Gay and his former coaches.

“They asked me about everything, the quarterback situation, the suspension for the academic thing,” Gay said. “It’s not like I’m going to say it wasn’t my fault because it was something that I could’ve avoided easily. I dealt with the consequences of it. It made me a better man, it made me a better person. It helped me appreciate the game of football. It made me really find the love of football even more. Now I’ve grown from it and I’m ready to just play ball.”

Gay tallied 28 tackles (18 solo, 10 assisted), 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries through his five games during his junior season. The first interception, happening before his ejection against Kentucky, resulted in a 52-yard touchdown.

He chose to forgo his senior season in January. The 245-pound linebacker ran a 4.4 second 40-yard dash, recorded a 39.5 inch vertical jump, and an 11.4 inch broad jump at the NFL Combine.

“We were certainly high on him from the get-go,” Veach said. “I think if this guy comes back to school next year, plays a full season and is healthy, you’re looking at a first-round pick. The guy has tremendous upside.”

With Reggie Ragland’s departure to the Detroit Lions in free agency and a relative vacancy at the weakside linebacker position, Gay has the chance to start for the Chiefs right away.

Gay’s strengths were what the Chiefs were looking for in a linebacker that can fit into defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's scheme.

“Spags loved the way he played, he’s reckless,” Head Coach Andy Reid said. “He fits right in with Tyrann [Mathieu] and Frank [Clark] and that whole group on defense that cuts it loose and gets after people… You watch the tape, and he’s one of those guys that you go ‘Who is that guy?’ I mean, he’s making plays all over the place.”

Gay has similar thoughts as Veach. He added he is ready to learn from the veterans on the team, including Mathieu and defensive tackle Chris Jones.

“I know for a fact they play a lot of man, they do a lot of everything,” Gay said. “I feel like I’m more speed with Tyrann on the defense. A great defense all around, around him and Chris Jones and those great linebackers. I feel like it’s perfect for me. I can get better from those guys. I can learn a lot. They can teach me a lot. I’m just a sponge out there taking in every detail. Whether it’s something at practice, something at games, something with film room study. I feel like I’m in a great position and the defense, it’s awesome, so I’m ready.”