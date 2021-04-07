Kansas City Chiefs Seven-Round Mock Draft 9.0

We're nearing the homestretch of mock draft season, and the first Roughing the Kicker seven-round Kansas City Chiefs mock draft of April is here.

As we've been doing for the past couple of weeks, this week's mock draft is framed with a scenario the Kansas City Chiefs could be in on draft day.

This week, we determined the Chiefs are going to sign offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva to a two-year contract plus wide receiver Kenny Stills and cornerback A.J. Bouye to one-year contracts.

Round 1, Pick 31: Jayson Oweh - EDGE, Penn State

With our scenario filling the left tackle vacancy, we felt comfortable moving elsewhere with our first-round pick. Especially with the recent concerns about arm length in this year's tackle class, there is no need to reach for someone or grab a player that doesn't fit the mold. With this in mind, we went with the best player available, and he just so happens to fill a need. After Jayson Oweh's phenomenal Pro Day, he could be an exciting piece in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's system. He'll need to put on some weight, but his athletic tools are already there for a successful career in Kansas City.

Round 2, Pick 63: Richie Grant - S, UCF

The tackle board wasn't our favorite when it came back around to us at No. 63, so we decided to look at the best players available. Richie Grant is a do-it-all safety that could be used as a third safety next season, or even this year. Daniel Sorensen is only under contract for one year with his new deal, so selecting a safety at this juncture would be a good move for the future. Grant has shown the ability to play in multiple positions, which is good news for the Chiefs. With Spagnuolo's love of versatility, Grant would be able to thrive in Kansas City while helping the Chiefs find the answer to a long-term question.

Round 3, Pick 94: Spencer Brown - OT, Northern Iowa

Finally, we took a tackle. Spencer Brown is an athletic offensive lineman that has 34-inch arms and a nastiness about him. Unfortunately, Brown didn't have a 2020 season because the FCS and the Missouri Valley Conference moved their season to the spring. He earned a spot in the 2021 Senior Bowl where he was able to showcase his skills among some of the best FBS players in the country. Following his impressive showing in Mobile, Alabama, Brown once again showed why he should be in the conversation for an early draft pick at his Pro Day, where he recorded elite measurements in nearly every category.

Spencer Brown Relative Athletic Score via relativeathleticscores.com

Round 4, Pick 136: Josh Palmer - WR, Tennessee

The Chiefs can't go wrong with a big-bodied receiver, and Josh Palmer is just that. Palmer is a guy who had a quiet-but-excellent Senior Bowl outing where he showed out in practice and caught a touchdown pass in the game. Palmer has the ability to high-point balls at the catch, use his body and collect yards after the catch. Kansas City's need for a wide receiver is not as high with the signing of Kenny Stills in our scenario, but Palmer makes for a perfect developmental player at the position who has the potential to take over as the X-wide receiver.

Round 4, Pick 144: Drake Jackson - OC, Kentucky

Drake Jackson is not a name a lot of people are talking about, but he's a guy that can provide good depth for this year and be a solid starting center in the league for years to come. Jackson's arms only measure at 31 inches, but as a center, he is able to get away with that. He was also a participant in this year's Senior Bowl, giving Kansas City an early look at him. We know the Chiefs love Senior Bowl players and could certainly go this way. Although the immediate need for a center might not be high, next season Jackson would be a great replacement when Austin Blythe likely moves on.

Round 5, Pick 175: Josh Imatorbhebhe - WR, Illinois

It was hard not to pick Josh Imatorbhebhe when he fell to us in the fifth round of this mock draft. Imatorbhebhe shows potential in the deep passing game and has the ability to go up and get jump balls. He turned heads at his Pro Day with his record-setting 46.5-inch vertical jump and his elite explosion measurements, but there is a concern with his agility and change of direction. Combined with the selection of Palmer, the Chiefs' wide receiver room becomes a lot younger and more talented, two things Kansas City will need moving forward. In all, Imatorbhebhe is a project but could be a great selection if he pans out.

Round 5, Pick 181: Ambry Thomas - CB, Michigan

We, unfortunately, didn't get to see Ambry Thomas in 2020 as he opted out of the season for the Wolverines, but what we saw in 2019 was enough to know he can be a solid contributor at the next level. Thomas has great speed and height to play on the outside, but only weighing in at 191 pounds is a problem. He has the skills to hang with the best, but if Thomas can have a season to bulk up and get on the same level, then he will be — as Arrowhead Report's Jordan Foote said — a sleeper pick for Kansas City.

Round 6, Pick 207: Adetokunbo Ogundeji - EDGE, Notre Dame

It's a crime that Adetokunbo Ogundeji lasted until the 207th pick in this mock draft, but it would be phenomenal for the Chiefs. Ogundeji is a versatile defensive lineman who checks nearly all of Spagnuolo's boxes in the defensive end category. Coming in a few pounds lighter than the typical EDGE, Ogundeji could put on some weight and seriously compete for solid playing time in the defensive end rotation, and even could take some snaps in the interior.

