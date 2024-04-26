2024 NFL Draft Day Two: Best Available Prospects for Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs came out of Thursday with a high-level receiver in Xavier Worthy, so general manager Brett Veach will surely pay the price of not having a third-round pick on Friday. With that said, the reigning Super Bowl champions still need to add depth as the 2024 NFL Draft continues.
The first night of the draft didn't feature as many trades as some anticipated, although Kansas City partook in one of them. Following a four-pick trade-up with the Buffalo Bills, the Chiefs come into Day Two with No. 64 overall at their disposal. They don't pick again until deep into the fourth round, emphasizing the importance of nailing this specific selection.
As the start of Day Two approaches, who are some prospects to watch? Let's take a look at a handful of the best available at each position that could intrigue the Chiefs on Friday.
QB, Specialists: N/A
Nothing to see here, really. Kansas City has its backup quarterback in Carson Wentz, and the team won't opt for a kicker or punter in the first three rounds.
RB: A position untouched
- Jonathon Brooks (Texas)
- Trey Benson (Florida State)
- Jaylen Wright (Tennessee)
- Braelon Allen (Wisconsin)
- MarShawn Lloyd (USC)
- Blake Corum (Michigan)
- Ray Davis (Kentucky)
With no running backs going on Thursday, the Chiefs will have their pick of the litter on Friday if they so choose. Even if it takes waiting until the end of the second round, someone intriguing like Wright or Allen or Lloyd could be available. On the other hand, attacking the position that early may not be the most prudent decision.
WR: Double-dipping?
- Adonai Mitchell (Texas)
- Ladd McConkey (Georgia)
- Keon Coleman (Florida State)
- Ja'Lynn Polk (Washington)
- Troy Franklin (Oregon)
- Javon Baker (UCF)
- Jalen McMillan (Washington)
- Roman Wilson (Michigan)
- Jermaine Burton (Alabama)
Had Kansas City not added Worthy already, the franchise would be sitting pretty coming into Day Two. Several of the wideouts linked or mocked to them at 32 — Mitchell, McConkey and Polk — are still on the board. Doubling down on a pass catcher may be a bit greedy but after seeing the wideout room last year, it wouldn't be too crazy to agree with.
TE: Quality depth
- Ja'Tavion Sanders (Texas)
- Cade Stover (Ohio State)
- Ben Sinnott (Kansas State)
- Jaheim Bell (Florida State)
- AJ Barner (Michigan)
- Theo Johnson (Penn State)
As Travis Kelce ages, investing in a potential successor (or merely some better depth) makes a ton of sense. Sanders is by far the best player available here, although multiple of his peers have intriguing skill sets. This spot could be in play if the Chiefs move into the third round somewhere.
OT: Biggest Day Two position of need
- Kingsley Suamataia (BYU)
- Patrick Paul (Houston)
- Blake Fisher (Notre Dame)
- Roger Rosengarten (Washington)
- Kiran Amegadjie (Yale)
- Javon Foster (Missouri)
- Caedan Wallace (Penn State)
Offensive tackle is quite easily the biggest box the Chiefs should check off before exiting the draft. Wanya Morris is a fine option as a potential starter, but the team has been consistent in its messaging regarding competition for him. Suamataia, Paul, Fisher and perhaps one other player listed here could push Morris during the offseason and training camp.
iOL: Future-focused options
- Jackson Powers-Johnson (Oregon)
- Zach Frazier (West Virginia)
- Cooper Beebe (Kansas State)
- Dominick Puni (Kansas)
- Mason McCormick (South Dakota State)
- Zak Zinter (Michigan)
- Christian Mahogany (Boston College)
- Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (Georgia)
Given the contract situations of Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith, this is quietly an important position group for Kansas City to consider. Offensive line coach Andy Heck values positional flex and athleticism here, and these prospects have it in abundance. There are also some more traditional players who would step in and replace recently departed Chiefs like Nick Allegretti for the 2024 campaign and beyond.
iDL: Rounding out the room
- Jer'Zhan "Johnny" Newton (Illinois)
- Kris Jenkins (Michigan)
- Braden Fiske (Florida State)
- Maason Smith (LSU)
- Michael Hall Jr. (Ohio State)
- T'Vondre Sweat (Texas)
- Ruke Orhorhoro (Clemson)
Even with Chris Jones back on a lucrative long-term deal, the Chiefs' interior defensive line picture is murky beyond this season. Plenty of veterans are on one-year deals and the room lacks talent aside from Jones. Adding a specialist of some sort — a pass-rush maestro or run-stuffer — would be logical.
EDGE/DE: Bargain bin shopping
- Marshawn Kneeland (Western Michigan)
- Brandon Dorlus (Oregon)
- Chris Braswell (Alabama)
- Bralen Trice (Washington)
- Jonah Elliss (Utah)
- Adisa Isaac (Penn State)
It's hard to find an immediate role for a defensive end in Kansas City this season, especially once Charles Omenihu comes back from a torn ACL. A team can never have too many quality pass rushers, though, so it wouldn't be a massive surprise to see someone like Kneeland come off the board at 64th overall.
LB: Unlikely, but always possible
- Edgerrin Cooper (Texas A&M)
- Junior Colson (Michigan)
- Payton Wilson (NC State)
- Trevin Wallace (Kentucky)
- Cedric Gray (North Carolina)
- Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (Clemson)
Veach has shown in the past that even with depth already in the room, he isn't afraid to spend a top-100 pick on a linebacker. With that said, the re-signing of Jack Cochrane makes the group crowded enough so this may be a time where the team waits until Day Three to look for a possible special teams addition there.
CB: Sneaky need with sneaky value
- Cooper DeJean (Iowa)
- Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama)
- Kamari Lassiter (Georgia)
- T.J. Tampa (Iowa State)
- Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (Missouri)
- Max Melton (Rutgers)
- Cam Hart (Notre Dame)
- Khyree Jackson (Oregon)
- Mike Sainristil (Michigan)
L'Jarius Sneed is now a Tennessee Titan, leaving a Pro Bowl-caliber void in the Chiefs' cornerback room. Kansas City finds itself in a unique position, though, with Trent McDuffie playing at a high level and the duo of Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams behind him. Dave Merritt's secondary could still use an addition at some point and luckily for them, there's a ton of talent left on the board entering Friday night's series.
S: A weaker class with a few choices
- Calen Bullock (USC)
- Javon Bullard (Georgia)
- Tyler Nubin (Minnesota)
- Tykee Smith (Georgia)
- Cole Bishop (Utah)
- Jaden Hicks (Washington State)
- Kamren Kinchens (Miami)
Justin Reid, Bryan Cook, Chamarri Conner and Deon Bush make up a solid safety quartet in Kansas City. Given Bush's contract being for only 2024 and Reid not yet being extended by the team, Day Two is when safety becomes at least a remote possibility for the Chiefs. This is a lesser class compared to recent ones, although it still boasts a variety of options from here on out.