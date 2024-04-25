Final Chiefs Mock: Investment at LT, WR Depth, Building for the Future
Welcome to 2024 NFL Draft day. On Thursday night, clubs will have an opportunity to add premier prospects into the fold and secure some short- and long-term depth. It's one of the biggest events of the NFL offseason calendar, and it's almost here.
For the Kansas City Chiefs, which players could join the reigning Super Bowl champions? I set out to conduct a final Arrowhead Report mock draft for the 2024 cycle. The following picks are a best guess at who makes sense and/or could appeal to general manager Brett Veach and company.
The NFL Mock Draft Database was used for this simulation. No trades took place.
1.32: Kingsley Suamataia (OT, BYU)
Suamataia has been mocked to the Chiefs a lot recently, and for good reason. He's an athletic tackle with the requisite size to play in Kansas City. He also has experience on the left side of the line and is just 21 years old. Suamataia will have some growing pains early in his NFL career, but his upside is tremendous and he'd push Wanya Morris for a starting job in 2024. Beyond that, if he can improve his consistency with footwork and hand placement, the Chiefs may have a decade-long solution at the position.
2.64: Ricky Pearsall (WR, Florida)
With a pressing need at the wide receiver spot, Pearsall is the Chiefs' man here. The Florida product is one of the draft's older wideout prospects, but he still brings plenty to the table. He's an excellent athlete with reliable hands, good ball tracking and a knack for thriving against zone coverage. Additionally, Pearsall runs solid routes and has some alignment versatility. He lacks upside due to questionable yards-after-catch chops, play strength and more, albeit he's a nice add nonetheless.
3.95: Caelen Carson (CB, Wake Forest)
Carson didn't wow anyone with his athletic testing (6.21 Relative Athletic Score) during the pre-draft process, but those who watched him recognize his talent. He's a versatile cornerback with a fiery competitiveness and a willingness to tackle. While he doesn't have great ball skills, his strengths align with what Kansas City values in the secondary. This is a 2024 play as much as it is a long-term one, as Carson can step in whenever and likely make an impact.
4.131: McKinnley Jackson (iDL, Texas A&M)
This isn't a sexy pick by any means, but it's a smart one. With Derrick Nnadi and many other Chiefs interior defensive linemen on one-year deals, insulating the position room makes big-time sense. Jackson is strictly a run-stuffer, but he's a darn good one. Capable of holding his own and occupying more than just one gap, he'd help Kansas City's front in the future. His athleticism and pass-rush juice leave some to be desired, but that isn't his game. This is a very clear-cut, skill-set-based selection.
5.159: Tanor Bortolini (iOL, Wisconsin)
Bortolini flew under the radar until his standout performance at the NFL Scouting Combine. While he started all of his 2023 games at center, he logged experience at both guard spots and even a handful of games at right tackle in his collegiate career. Bortolini is a technically sound interior lineman who should have a clear floor as a nice backup-level piece. With contract decisions looming for multiple Chiefs players along the line, adding someone like him now is wise.
5.171: Daijun Edwards (RB, Georgia)
Edwards being available this late is a direct byproduct of his abysmal pre-draft athletic testing. His tape reflects a respectable athlete, though, and someone who can execute rushing fundamentals extremely well. On top of that, he's capable of hauling in passes as a receiver and shows effort in all facets of the passing game. No one will confuse Edwards with a future starter, although he'd complement any sort of Kansas City halfback room well.
7.221: Cornelius Johnson (WR, Michigan)
Johnson is an extremely fun upside swing here. Boasting a nice blend of size, speed and explosiveness, his ceiling is obvious. With that said, he's on the older side and never truly broke out at Michigan. The team oftentimes didn't give him chances to, though, so that debate can go on forever. This is merely a developmental pick, as Johnson does show flashes of being productive if he can put everything together. Think of this as a Justyn Ross-esque task the Chiefs are taking on, except Johnson can offer more ancillary value if needed.