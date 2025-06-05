Dustin Colquitt Reflects on Chiefs' Andy Reid's Coaching Change
On Wednesday, former longtime Kansas City Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt signed a one-day contract to officially retire with the franchise he called his for 15 seasons in the National Football League. The former Super Bowl champion and two-time Pro Bowler made quite an impact on the organization.
Colquitt had 238 regular-season games played with the Chiefs, collected 1,167 punts in total with Kansas City (477 inside the 20), and won one Vince Lombardi trophy. However, his Chiefs tenure looked very different from how the organization is run today.
Andy Reid became the Chiefs' head coach back in 2013, whereas Colquitt had been with the franchise for eight years to that point. Colquitt had success before Coach Reid took over, but something changed when he picked up the clipboard for the first time in Kansas City.
Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Colquitt reflected on how fast the leadership changed for the organization once Coach Reid became the head coach.
"He broke down that literal physical wall of the business and football," Colquitt said. "He said, 'We are all family and we're all in this together'. He made everybody realize that we have to do this together. The physical walls, I think, is what we felt here prior to Andy Reid and all of these guys getting here into town."
"Maybe cliche, but he had a standard of 'when you come here to work, we want you to enjoy coming here, we want you to make the most money that you can, we're not holding back, we're going to push the pedal to the metal and we're going for championships. If you don't wanna do that, you don't need to be here."
The championships for Kansas City indeed came once Coach Reid took over the head coaching job. From 2013 to 2019, Colquitt has played in 112 regular season games, punted 467 times for a total of 21,012 yards. 212 of those 467 punts in that time frame landed within the opposing 20-yard line.
Colquitt has shown a ton of love to the Chiefs franchise throughout his playing years, as this organization meant enough to him that he wanted to retire wearing Chiefs threads.
