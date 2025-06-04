One Player the Kansas City Chiefs Should Trade For
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking for a much-improved offensive line in 2025. The Chiefs did a good job of addressing the offensive line in free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. In the first round, the Chiefs took Josh Simmons. Kansas City is trying to figure out the left tackle position and the right tackle position as well.
The Chiefs also signed Jaylon Moore to see if he is a fit at the left tackle position as well. He has a lot of potential, but the Chiefs are going to have to figure out if he is a starter in the National Football League. The Chiefs have put themselves in a better position on the offensive line this offseason than they did all of last season.
But if the Chiefs need to make a move, there is one they can do for another offensive line. And that is trading for one.
Pro Football Network is suggesting that the Chiefs should trade for guard Wyatt Teller from the Cleveland Browns.
After their Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs headed into the offseason with a clear need to bolster both front lines. The OL performed well in 2024, finishing 12th in our rankings, and most starting spots are locked in for 2025. However, the trade that sent Thuney to the Bears has left a vacancy at left guard that still needs to be addressed.
Second-year lineman Kingsley Suamataia had his struggles at left tackle last season, but he’ll likely get every opportunity to compete for a starting role on the interior. He might be a better fit there, but even if he settles in well, the guard depth behind Suamataia and Trey Smith remains a concern.
If he doesn’t pan out, the Chiefs could look to pursue a veteran like Wyatt Teller via trade.
Both of the Browns’ long-time starting guards are entering the final year of their deals in 2025. Joel Bitonio is a little older at 33, and the 30-year-old Teller could have stronger trade value. Moving Teller after June 1 saves Cleveland $7 million in cap room this year while taking on $19.2 million in dead money through 2028.
Even though Teller has played right guard for most of his NFL career, he’s a three-time Pro Bowler who offers versatility and could slot in at left guard for Kansas City if needed.
