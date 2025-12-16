Key Chiefs Veteran Tops Pro Bowl Voting

Despite the Kansas City Chiefs' season not going the way the franchise had expected, holding a 6-8 record through Week 15 and having been officially eliminated from playoff contention, there is one positive that they can hold.

The Pro Bowl voting period has officially closed as of midnight, Monday, Dec 15, after opening Thursday, Nov 27. As released before the voting period ended, Chiefs veteran tight end Travis Kelce had brought in the third-most Pro Bowl votes in the NFL, trailing Drake Maye at QB and Jaxon Smith-Njigba at wide receiver.

As of Dec 15 at 11 a.m. ET, Kelce's total vote count sat at 88,459 and led the tight end position. While Kelce might be at the end of his career, both Chiefs fans and fans of the NFL believe he was the best option to send to the Pro Bowl, which would mark his 11th time doing so.

Kelce's Season Overview

2025 has been much better for the veteran tight end than it was in 2024, as the weight loss has benefited him. However, even with losing weight, Father Time hasn't let off, as he's begun to show his age as of late.

Going into Week 16 against the Tennessee Titans, Kelce leads the Chiefs in receiving yards with 797 in 67 receptions, 92 targets. He's scored five touchdowns, which places him in a three-way tie with Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown, and has had nine 20+ receptions or more.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts after catching a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

In what will for sure be a Hall of Fame ending to his career, Kelce should love nothing more than to land another Pro Bowl nod. While he isn't the top tight end in the league anymore, his impact both on and off the field is one that fans admire and want to commend.

Retirement?

Retirement talk has ramped up as of late, as Stephen A. Smith joined the conversation, preaching to the side that Kelce should hang up the cleats after this season.

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"It's time, it's time to retire," Smith said on ESPN. "I say that not in the negative, I say that because this future Hall of Famer, three-time Super Bowl champion, one of the greatest tight ends in football, he himself has talked about things he used to be able to do that he can't do."

"Patrick Mahomes is down, you don't know whether or not he's going to be back at the beginning of next year, and even if he does, it's going to take some time for him.... It's the perfect time for Travis Kelce to say goodbye and for us to applaud the phenomenal career that he has had."

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) talks with Los Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden II (86) following a Chargers victory at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

