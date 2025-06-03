How Chiefs' Offense and Defense Projects Ahead of 2025 Season
The Kansas City Chiefs added what they felt was needed to their roster this offseason, on both sides of the ball. While some believe the 2024 Chiefs didn't have the same star power as years past, they still muscled their way to their third straight Super Bowl. Safe to say this roster just needed some tweaks rather than refurbishment.
The Chiefs' 2024 season saw the franchise with a 15-2 regular season record and outstanding performances in one-score games. While the likelihood of maintaining the one-score game success is unlikely, this is still a roster that can beat you up, whether they are on offense or defense.
That being said, PFF released a projection of all 32 NFL starting lineups ahead of the 2025 season on Monday, which saw the Chiefs rank high. Coming in as the fourth-best ranked franchise in terms of starting lineups, the AFC should be fearful that the Chiefs are still the team to beat.
Here is how PFF projects the Chiefs' starting lineups to look on offense and defense, along with their overall grades from their last full season (between 2023 and 2024).
Offense
QB Patrick Mahomes (83.9)
RB Isiah Pacheco (79.9**)
RB Kareem Hunt (74.4)
WR Rashee Rice (84.9**)
WR Xavier Worthy (71.8)
WR Marquise Brown (65.5)
TE Travis Kelce (71.7)
LT Josh Simmons (74.4*)
LG Kingsley Suamataia (37.9)
C Creed Humphrey (92.4)
RG Trey Smith (75.1)
RT Jawaan Taylor (60.1)
Defense
DI Chris Jones (90.2)
DI Mike Pennel (59.4)
Edge George Karlaftis (69.8)
Edge Mike Danna (59.2)
Edge Felix Anudike-Uzomah (61.2)
LB Nick Bolton (63.7)
LB Drue Tranquill (66.5)
CB Trent McDuffie (82.0)
CB Kristian Fulton (68.9)
CB Jaylen Watson (69.6)
S Chamarri Conner (68.2)
S Bryan Cook (59.6)
Of the 2025 NFL Draft picks, only one stands out as a starter on PFF's listing, and that's first-round pick Josh Simmons. With the optimism that Simmons will be healthy for the start of the season, it seems as though many believe that Simmons will get the starting role over Jaylon Moore, who was brought in through free agency.
The Chiefs fell behind only the Philadelphia Eagles(1), the Baltimore Ravens (2), and the Detroit Lions (3) for the best starting lineup going into 2025. But, with recent news of center Frank Ragnow's retirement, perhaps the Lions and Chiefs should trade places.
