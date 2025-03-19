Eagles' Josh Uche Speaks Out on Leaving Chiefs
Back in Late October, the Kansas City Chiefs wanted to bolster their pass rush and decided to trade for New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche. In exchange, the Patriots received a 2026 sixth-round pick, good value for a high-upside player.
Uche, at the time, had two sacks in 6 games played for New England, while amassing 20.5 sacks in his 5-year NFL career. This was an impactful mid-season trade for the Chiefs, after just trading for Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins just a few weeks prior. Uche finished the 2024 regular season with an additional 10 combined tackles with his time in Kansas City.
However, it seems as if the young defender is ready to move on, as he agreed to terms with the Philadelphia Eagles last Thursday on a one-year deal. While this went as a sort of under-the-radar signing, many fans of the Chiefs Kingdom are infuriated for one specific reason:
The Chiefs were just dealt a heartbreaking Super Bowl loss at the start of February, ruining their chances at the coveted three-peat. Who was the team that stopped them? The Eagles. When Uche was asked as to why he decided to make the switch, he said this:
“I’m not too sure from a personnel standpoint or a schematic standpoint where there was a disconnect. At the end of the day, I did what was asked of me to help the team win. But as a football player, you want to be out there with your teammates and your brothers. It was a situation where I was coming in the middle of the season, coming in late, and the stars didn’t fully align.”- Josh Uche
Uche, only 26, still has his entire career ahead of him, as he believes he still has a lot to offer to an NFL team.
“Being 26 years old, I’ve got a lot left in the tank,” Uche said. “It just comes down to opportunity and getting on the field, doing my job. Whenever I’m on the field, I’ve been effective, I’ve been efficient. It’s just all about getting on the field and doing my job.”
Whether it be the Patriots, Chiefs, or Eagles, Uche is sure to be a valuable addition to any defense.
