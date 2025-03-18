Chiefs Responsible for One of the Most Underrated Signings
The Kansas City Chiefs have made multiple moves this offseason, but most have received little attention. Still, between retaining some of their own free agents and adding others, the Chiefs' offseason could be successful.
Dan Pizzuta of the 33rd Team believes the Chiefs' signing of former Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton is one of the more underrated signings of the offseason. The veteran could have a high upside for a Chiefs defensive backfield in need of talent.
"Defensive backs got paid this offseason. Jaycee Horn was extended at the top of the market and then beaten out by Derek Stingley’s extension. Meanwhile, the top corners in free agency now round out the top 12 of average annual value at the position with deals ranging from $16-$18 million per year," Pizzuta said.
"Because of that, teams taking some shots further down the market could work out for some teams. The Kansas City Chiefs signed Kristian Fulton for two years and $20 million with $15 million guaranteed. That’s a decent swing for a player who has shown upside throughout his career."
Pizzuta noted that Fulton played well with the Tennessee Titans before injuries hurt his career. He then signed with the Chargers for a season before joining the Chiefs. He now gets a chance to excel after having a productive season in Los Angeles.
"The former second-round looked like a future star in Tennessee before injuries thwarted his progress. On a one-year deal with the Chargers last season, he was one of the best cornerbacks in football during the first half of the season by multiple advanced metrics, including adjusted yards allowed per coverage snap," Pizzuta said.
"Having Fulton on the outside could allow Trent McDuffie to move into the slot more often in 2025, especially with safety Justin Reid now gone. McDuffie was a stronger slot corner in 2023 than he was outside in 2024, and moving him inside more often with Fulton on one side would allow the Chiefs to get the most out of Jaylen Watson, Joshua Williams, and Nazeeh Johnson on the other side."
According to Next Gen Stats, Fulton had the 17th-highest tight window rate on targets among defensive backs with at least 20 targets on the season.
