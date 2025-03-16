Former Chiefs WR Hopkins Wanted to Be a Raven
The Kansas City Chiefs struggled at times on offense last season, finding some consistency not only on the offensive line but at the wide receiver position as well. The Chiefs only had rookie standout Xavier Worthy stay consistent through the season.
The Chiefs made a move by bringing in veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins last season and thought he and quarterback Patrick Mahomes would find chemistry and he would help the offense out during their struggles.
That did not materialize the way they wanted it to. Hopkins and Mahomes had sparks here and there on what they could possibly do if they were clicking most of the time, but it did not work out at the end of the day.
Some wanted to bring back Hopkins because they felt like he could build something with Mahomes if they were both given a whole offseason together and had a lot of time to work with each other. But the Chiefs could not make that happen.
Instead the veteran receiver Hopkins went into free agency with eyes on joining another MVP quarterback. Hopkins signed with the Chiefs AFC Rival, the Baltimore Ravens and now will be Lamar Jackson's newest target next season.
"I was like who is this guy?" said Hopkins last week. "I started following his career after that because I went to Clemson, and Lamar was a couple of plays away from basically single-handedly beating them. I was like, man, this kid is going to be special."
"I think Lamar being the leader of this team is part of the reason that I came here. What he stands for and how he led this team and this organization to the playoffs in multiple years and since he has been here just how he has led any receiver group he has had. I think that played a big part in me coming here for sure. Lamar being the quarterback."
Hopkins did not have a problem or issues with how his time with the Chiefs went because all he wants to do is win.
"I have definitely been in situations the past couple of years where I have only gotten a couple of targets, so for me, it has never really bothered me. I embrace it. You got to realize and understand this is a business and that is how it goes."
