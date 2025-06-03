Everything to Know About Arrowhead Stadium’s Future
The Kansas City Chiefs often filter through the media on a day-to-day basis. Whether that be to discuss OTAs, the NFL Training Camp quickly approaching, or the latest buzz on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship. But one topic that has made its way through the media is the fate of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
As it has been reported, Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt has made his opinion crystal clear on what he would like to add to Arrowhead, and that's a dome.
“I do think for the community, a dome would be a tremendous asset,” Hunt said in March at the NFL’s annual league meeting. “It would give the Kansas City region an opportunity to host significant events.”
Arrowhead Stadium has been open to the public since August 12, 1972, and has been one of the most popular stadiums in the NFL. Holding the record for the loudest stadium in the world, the Chiefs have a love for their stadium, but there is a business side.
There have been discussions of relocating both the Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals, as both home stadiums sit in Missouri. The Chiefs have two options to choose from: renovate Arrowhead Stadium or move the franchise's home and build a new stadium.
“The biggest thing is reaching an agreement with the political leadership that’s in place, whether it’s in Kansas or in Missouri,” Hunt said on April 25, 2025, “and that’s both at a state level, a city level, a county level. There are a lot of groups that you’ve got to have an agreement with.”
The Chiefs' current lease with Truman Sports Complex doesn't expire until the first month of the year 2031, meaning the Chiefs won't be leaving Missouri for at least another few years. However, the franchise has a deadline to meet on its decision.
Per the Kansas City Star's Matthew Kelly, the offer for the Chiefs to move from Missouri to Kansas may pull the offer off the table by the end of June.
Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe recently stated that the risk of Missouri losing the Chiefs and Royals to Kansas is "very real".
"They have some significant options on the table," Kehoe said. "I believe if Missouri does not put some sort of offer forward, I’m not speaking for any of those teams, I think the risk is real that they don’t stay here. I believe the package that we can present to them with the help of the local communities will be serious enough for them to give it great consideration.”
Manica Architecture has revealed renderings of what the stadium could look like if the Chiefs organization decides to cross the border from Missouri to Kansas.
Many love the current stadium, as many fans and players, both current and former, have grown to call it home, such as Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
“Arrowhead is home for me,” Kelce said. “It’s a part of my heart, playing in that stadium. But the fans want what the fans want. We play for them. I think it’s up to them.”
Gov. Kehoe held a special session for the General Assembly on June 2 to help further the cause of keeping both the Chiefs and the Royals in Missouri.
"The Kansas City Chiefs contribute $575 million annually in economic value and over 4,500 jobs in Jackson County alone, bringing the State of Missouri nearly $30 million in annual tax revenue," per Gov. Kehoe's May 27, 2025, statement release.
Below is what Gov. Kehoe wrote on June 2, describing what the "Show Me Sports Investment Act" stands for, and the offer laid out to both franchises.
"The legislation allows teams to independently bond money from the state based on the taxes they already contribute. Only money generated by the sports teams can be used to repay the bond and any new or existing revenue above the bond payment will go to the state as it currently stands. Finally, this legislation gives each team a one-time $50 million tax credit if they first spend $500 million of their own dollars on renovating their stadium."
"If we fail to act, Missouri stands to lose thousands of jobs and millions in annual revenue. This isn’t a giveaway—it’s a strategy to ensure Missouri remains competitive with other states that would gladly take this opportunity for themselves."
