Gilman Explains How 1 Arrowhead Play Vaulted Career

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Before intercepting Patrick Mahomes, Alohi Gilman was just a kid. But after he helped seal a 2021 Chargers victory at Arrowhead Stadium, he was a secure NFL veteran.

“Played the Chiefs over my first six years almost 12 times-ish,” Gilman said Thursday in his first comments since joining Kansas City as a free agent, “and it never worked out in my favor as much when I was over there, unfortunately.

“But that pick was good. That one worked out. Got the pick. We won the game. It was here in Arrowhead.”

Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman (32) intercepts the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

How that play transformed his career

Gilman, who this week signed a three-year, $24.75 million contract with $15 million guaranteed, still has that football. He said he’s going to tell his kids about it, how his first NFL interception came against a three-time Super Bowl MVP.

A 5-10, 210-pound safety out of Notre Dame, Gilman beat Travis Kelce to the pass deep down the right sideline. His takeaway in a tie game with 1:42 left in the fourth quarter set up Justin Herbert’s game-winning touchdown drive. The Chargers handed Kansas City a big 30-24 loss.

Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs the ball as Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman (32) makes the tackle during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“It was a battle that game,” Gilman said Thursday. “I was a young player trying to make my way, and that was kind of like the beginning of the ascend for me, to take that next step. So, it really gave me a lot of confidence. Helped me take my game to the next step, competing against guys like that … And shoutout to Pat for the first one.”

Gilman’s had four more interceptions since that day (his 18th career game). While he hasn’t talked to Mahomes about that memorable pick, Gilman did connect with the quarterback on Thursday during Mahomes’ rehabilitation from season-ending knee surgery. The safety said his battles with the two-time NFL MVP aren’t all good memories, however.

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) scrambles against Baltimore Ravens safety Alohi Gilman (12) during the second half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The Mahomes factor

“He’s obviously talented,” Gilman said. “Physically, he can do everything on the field. He finds out ways to do some magician stuff at the end, which always pissed me off. but just a competitor. The warrior he is out there, you can see it when you're out there and he's playing that game with you, and playing that chess match.

“And he's willing to take risks, willing to be a guy who lays it on the line. Excited to play against him more (in training camp), get to know him more as a person … When you're around greatness like that, you gotta appreciate it, respect it. He'll only make me better, and we'll get better as a unit.”